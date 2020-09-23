“It was very disheartening after one half to get pulled like that,” Morris said. “But I’m a team player and the coaching staff believed that was the best thing for the team at that moment. After I had my little sulking episode, I pulled myself back up and got back to work.”

Not only was Morris pulled, but he lost the job completely as Navy reevaluated the position after the ugly loss and started freshman Xavier Arline against Tulane last week on Saturday. Arline was the third-string quarterback for the season opener behind Perry Olsen, who decided to enter the transfer portal days after playing the second half against BYU, but not being handed the job moving forward. Things didn’t start any better against the Green Wave, however, and the Mids fell behind 24-0 in the first half.

Morris entered midway through the second quarter and helped lead the biggest comeback in Navy football history. He guided the offense to the Tulane 16-yard line to set up a Bijan Nichols 33-yard field goal to win 27-24 as time expired. Morris finished with 139 yards and a touchdown pass, rushed for 23 yards and even caught a seven-yard pass.

“That really shows you who a person is, man or woman, how they respond to adversity,” Morris said, “and I think I responded pretty well. … I think I just played looser. Just was out there having fun playing football.

“My dad has a saying, ‘It’s just football when you’re out there.’ Whether it’s prime time ESPN or ABC noon kickoff against Tulane. It’s just football. I think I just got back to that. Not trying to be too perfect, just going out there and having fun.”

Coach Ken Niumatalolo and Morris had a heart-to-heart after the BYU game where Morris voiced some frustrations. He admitted to being nervous in his first start in front of a nationally televised audience and hoped to get a chance to work through it. The debacle was certainly not all of his fault as the Midshipmen were physically dominated in every area. Navy had been extremely cautious in its preseason practices due to covid-19 and had not done any live tackling or blocking. There wasn’t exactly a lot of time to make decisions under center or to simply execute the offense.

The decision to sit Morris, however, was Niumatalolo’s and he was searching for a spark. That same situation, searching for a much-needed lift, was how Morris found himself back on the field against Tulane.

“Originally he was down, which is understandable,” Niumatalolo said. “If he wasn’t down I’d be disappointed because you want a guy at quarterback that’s a fighter. He kind of wanted to know what happened and I just told him the truth.

“I told him none of it’s personal. I said I wish he’d played better. I wish I’d coached better. I wish the outcome was different because he’s such a great kid. … Everybody loves Dalen.”

The outcome against Tulane was much different and now Morris seems to be the guy moving forward. His skill set is a bit different from the norm for Navy as he’s more of a passer than runner. The 6-foot-1, 206-pounder is the first to say Navy will always feature a run-first attack, but Morris’ arm does allow for more variety on offense and forces defenses to play more honestly.

“Obviously, he wasn’t happy with the situation,” offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper said. “Can’t really blame him. … The kid just stuck it out and persevered. I just told him going into the [Tulane] game, just stay ready, continue to be you. Continue to be the same person you’ve been this whole time.