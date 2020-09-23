United (2-6-5) fell to 1-4-3 since the regular season resumed in home markets last month. Ben Olsen’s squad has enough trouble scoring at full strength; Canouse’s red card reduced its efforts to escaping with a draw.

Growing pressure by Nashville (4-5-3) paid off with Rios’s goal, and despite some late threats, United was blanked for the third time in four matches.

United was upbeat about the return of Canouse and captain Steven Birnbaum from five-game injury absences. Olsen also summoned right back Oniel Fisher for his first start since the Disney World tournament in July.

Kevin Paredes, the 17-year-old homegrown winger who has been a regular since July, did not travel because of an undisclosed minor injury.

United was also missing five experienced players to injury: Paul Arriola, Felipe Martins, Edison Flores, Mohammed Abu and Ulises Segura. None is returning anytime soon.

Hany Mukhtar, Nashville’s attacking midfielder, missed his first match of the year, apparently with a minor injury. Defender Daniel Lovitz, a U.S. national team candidate, was suspended for yellow-card accumulation.

The dearth of chances was not surprising — both teams are among the lowest scoring in the league. Entering the night, Nashville’s nine goals were scored by nine players, while United did not have anyone with more than two.

D.C., however, had been encouraged by an improving attack. There is still no flood of goals, but the team had been creating more opportunities and showing better movement in possession.

Nashville’s efforts were dented in the 21st minute when forward Dominique Badji (Alexandria’s Episcopal High School) departed with a leg injury.

A moment later, the match was forced to pause when the automatic sprinklers at the NFL stadium activated. It did not interrupt much. Little of consequence occurred in the first half, neither side able to find rhythm and flow.

Things picked up before intermission. Rios’s 21-yard free kick missed the far corner by a whisker. He then tested Bill Hamid from 20 yards and squandered a chance from six.

In stoppage time, Canouse received his second yellow card in a 10-minute span, leaving his team shorthanded and leaving him suspended for Sunday’s home match against the New England Revolution.

Needing defensive reinforcement, Olsen inserted Moses Nyeman, 16, into Canouse’s slot and removed Gelmin Rivas, one of his two starting strikers.

Despite playing down a man, United sought opportunities to attack. It created a quality chance shortly after the break, but Ola Kamara couldn’t finish a header in the six-yard box, set up by Fisher. Yamil Asad’s long run ended with a nonthreatening bid.

Given the advantageous circumstances (11 vs. 10 at home against a beat-up foe), the onus was on the hosts to press for three points. They reacted accordingly.

In the 61st minute, Hamid made a terrific diving save on rookie Alistair Johnston’s 23-yard effort. Eight minutes later, his reflex save thwarted Alan Winn’s header.

On the ensuing corner kick by Johnston, Nashville’s Dave Romney won the header, nodding the ball to the back side. Rios beat Joseph Mora and nodded in his first MLS goal.

It marked the fifth time this year United conceded a goal off a corner (and sixth off a set piece).

Four late substitutions raised D.C.'s energy but did not yield any quality chances.