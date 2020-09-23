Nicknamed the “Kansas Comet,” Sayers made an immediate impact upon the start of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears in 1965 by scoring an NFL-record 22 touchdowns (14 rushing, six receiving and one each on punt and kickoff returns). His 2,272 all-purpose yards were an NFL record for a rookie, and he was the consensus NFL rookie of the year.

With a rare combination of elusiveness, power and speed, Sayers then won NFL rushing titles in 1966 and 1969.

“Just give me 18 inches of daylight,” Sayers said. “That’s all I need.”

Said Bears teammate Dick Butkus, who was tasked with bringing down Sayers during practices: “He had this ability to go full speed, cut and then go full speed again right away. I saw it every day in practice. We played live, and you could never get a clean shot on Gale. Never.”

Sayers suffered his first knee injury near the end of the 1968 season and then a second knee injury (to the other knee) during the 1970 preseason. He would play in only four more regular season games over his career. Nonetheless, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977, at the time the youngest inductee in its history.

Sayers’s friendship with fellow Bears running back Brian Piccolo was immortalized in the 1971 made-for-TV movie “Brian’s Song.” Sayers and Piccolo were the first Black and White NFL players to room together on the road, and Sayers wrote about Piccolo’s 1970 death from cancer in his autobiography.

“All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this Game,” Hall of Fame President and CEO David Baker said in a statement. “He was the very essence of a team player — quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.”