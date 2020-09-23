The way Murray mixes old-school and ultramodern elements in the same package is delightful. One minute, he is running a textbook pick-and-roll with all-star center Nikola Jokic. The next, he is suckering defenders away from the paint with the threat of a step-back three-pointer, only to dart to the basket with a series of quick dribble moves, launch from the hardwood and balance himself while airborne for a soft layup over a long-armed defender like Anthony Davis. There’s a fearlessness underlying everything, from his desire for the ball in late-game moments to his ability to imagine that the best way to evade a head-on collision with Utah’s Rudy Gobert is to float past him while uncorking a 360-degree layup that, somehow, kisses in softly off the glass.

AD

AD

No player better epitomizes the NBA bubble experience better than Murray. This Disney World restart has been marked by unpredictable upsets and whimsical scoring explosions, but also by tense late-game battles and daily tests of will. Who wants to be here? Really, who wants to gut out fourth quarters when the reward is another two weeks of mandatory masks, novel coronavirus tests, gyms without fans and all the rest? Murray and, by extension, his Nuggets.

“For some reason, we love this bubble,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said, laughing. “I can’t explain that, but this team loves the bubble.”

For all of Murray’s many tricks, his winning feat Tuesday was to decide that he had seen enough. Denver had controlled the first three quarters of Game 3 and built a 20-point lead before the wheels fell off. During a furious Lakers rally, the Nuggets committed six consecutive turnovers in less than six minutes. Murray, hounded by Rajon Rondo, was guilty of two of them, and Denver’s litany of miscues helped Los Angeles cut the lead to three. With the Lakers already holding a 2-0 series lead, the Nuggets, who barely survived two seven-game series to land in the West finals, were once again playing with their season on the line.

If Murray felt the pressure, he didn’t let on. Operating in isolation at the left angle with a little more than two minutes remaining, he lost Alex Caruso with a hard fake and took two dribbles to retreat behind the three-point line, creating just enough room to bury a step-back three-pointer. That shot pushed Denver’s lead to seven.

AD

AD

Not satisfied, Murray found himself in a scramble situation moments later, dribbling out of the right corner with three defenders, including LeBron James, surrounding him. Murray escaped the straitjacket by faking a pass to Jokic at the perimeter and contorting his body at the last second to find Paul Millsap all alone under the basket for a dunk.

Murray, who finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and 12 assists, still wasn’t done. His coup de grace came with less than a minute left. Davis shadowed him near the three-point line, so Murray stepped back so far that his feet were nearly touching the edge of the “Black Lives Matter” decal on the court. No matter. His high-arcing jumper swished through, and he shimmied his shoulders to celebrate as he backpedaled down the court.

“Just trying to be aggressive with my shot and aggressive going to the rim,” Murray said. “The most important part [is] the energy I bring. When I'm talking to my teammates, being the vocal leader, going up and down, pushing everyone, they tend to follow.”

AD

AD

The takeover was swift and methodical. It would have been surprising, but Murray has been a ball of fire for a month straight. He had two 50-point games to send the Jazz home from the first round, and he outdueled Kawhi Leonard and Paul George with a 40-point outburst in Game 7 to eliminate the Clippers.

“I know every night what I'm getting from Jamal,” Nuggets Coach Michael Malone said. “Last year, we knew what we were getting from Nikola, but what kind of game would Jamal have? That's no longer the case. We have two superstars in Nikola and Jamal and a lot of young, talented players behind them. The difference from last year to this year is just that consistency [and] the confidence that we all have in Jamal.”

Murray couldn’t care less that he has already exceeded all reasonable expectations. If the Nuggets had been swept by the top-seeded Lakers, it wouldn’t have knocked his rising star off course in the slightest. He had already played a central role in helping guide Denver to its first conference finals since 2009, and his body of work was so thorough that he was bound to enter next season with all-star buzz. Yet he appears solely concerned with keeping this party going for as long as possible.

While Murray did a little bit of everything in Game 3 — he even threw down a rare highlight dunk early in the fourth — this wasn’t a one-man performance. Jokic adjusted to the Lakers’ aggravating defense, settling in to finish with 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Forward Jerami Grant was a major difference-maker too, punishing Los Angeles for paying extra attention to Denver’s stars with a postseason-career-high 26 points.

AD

AD

The Nuggets’ ability to seize control early and Murray’s authoritative, calming closing effort will require the Lakers, who lost for just the third time in 13 games this postseason, to refocus. Their film sessions will no doubt be brainstorming sessions for how to better contain Murray, who was still lamenting Denver’s last-second loss in Game 2 after his closing fireworks in Game 3.

“We feel like we should be up 2-1 right now, to be honest,” he said, before directing his team’s focus to its next task. “But we’re going to move on to Game 4.”