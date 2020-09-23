“Sometimes I felt like I was trying to cover the Hoover Dam with my thumb, just because … the pausing, the stopping and all the different things that you hear from outside,” Maryland Coach Michael Locksley said during a news conference Wednesday. “If I tried to anticipate when we would play, who we would play, whether we would play — those things would just drown you out.”

But now Maryland has a path forward, with a season opener set for Oct. 24 at Northwestern. Following public pressure and medical advancements, the Big Ten chose to return to the field, so the Terrapins and their peers have restarted fall camp.

Maryland players have not practiced in pads since the week of their 2019 season finale against Michigan State. The coronavirus kept the team from holding spring practices, and preparation was about to ramp up when the Big Ten punted on the season Aug. 11. Even without games in sight, teams continued on with five hours of on-field work per week. Junior defensive back Tahj Capehart said he “always focused on us having a season, regardless if they said we weren’t.”

Maryland football had to pause practices in August after dozens of athletes from other sports tested positive. After the team returned to campus in June for voluntary workouts, the Terps also had a brief stoppage following nine positive tests. For months, players dealt with the mental strain of having football, a core piece of their lives, in limbo.

“We’ll be working hard, getting in the groove of things and then, say, something gets shut down or we get suspended again,” junior receiver Brian Cobbs said. “And then having to kind of ease off and then come back into it, that’s probably the most frustrating part.”

The Big Ten’s recently released schedule and fall practices offer some reassurance that a sense of steadiness could return. These players no longer have to watch other teams compete on Saturdays wondering when they’ll return. Locksley said the coaches and the players have gained an appreciation for being on the field, practicing and preparing for games ahead — the standard pieces of their daily routines that have been intermittently missing since March.

“For me, the grass has been my solace when dealing with tough, difficult times,” Locksley said, “ … I know for our players, dealing with a lot of the issues that are going on in society, whether it’s social justice, covid, all the different things — it’s the one place you go where you really don’t have time to think about those things.”

Senior offensive lineman Johnny Jordan, who started six games at center in 2019, returned to the team after opting out of the season in early August — before the Big Ten postponed and later developed more stringent medical protocols for the season. However, Maryland lost senior defensive lineman Oluwaseun Oluwatimi, who opted out of the 2020 season, according to a team spokesman, after starting every game last year.

Five other players opted out last month — quarterback Josh Jackson, offensive lineman Austin Fontaine, defensive lineman Jalen Alexander, defensive back Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai — and their status remains unchanged for the 2020 season.

When Big Ten teams begin play next month, they’ll relish the return; Cobbs said he’d feel “good anxiety” and an “un-markable level of excitement.” But their schedules offer no flexibility. If a team can’t play because too many players must sit out as a result of positive tests or contact tracing, there are no dates on the calendar available for rescheduling. The Big Ten has a late start because of its initial postponement, and teams in the conference will play nine games in nine weeks. Other Power Five conferences left open dates that will help facilitate the rescheduling of games.

Since the college football season began, Capehart has had the games of other conferences on TV. Now that the Big Ten has plans to play this fall, Capehart said, “I know our time is coming, so I’m not really sad anymore or down about the situation.”

But each weekend’s slate of games also features cancellations, and those serve as a reminder that a college football season during a pandemic will not be perfectly smooth. So the Maryland staff constantly reminds the players to follow proper protocols. It’s like being a parent, Locksley said, because “there is no magic number of how many times you can tell kids or your children to coach and teach them.” The Terps might have a schedule and a plan for the season, but the same risk of abrupt stoppages still hangs over every program.

“As we’ve seen across the landscape of college football,” Locksley said, referring to the all the postponements caused by the coronavirus, “it’s something that’s not going away.”