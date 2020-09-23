Such a sliver of positive words sounds odd, almost perverse, because the Nats’ “tragic number” for elimination from the playoffs has dwindled. They know that any day may be their last as champions of baseball. Good for them if they mount a goodbye winning streak. Everybody can use it.

For weeks, though, the Nats, battered and sometimes demoralized, have been hard to watch. If 2019 was Washington’s most beautiful baseball mural in 95 years, a masterpiece of emotion and clutch play that spanned five odds-defying months, then 2020 was an ugly mess from its beginning to what is almost certain to be a mercifully quick end.

Though a 60-game pandemic mini-season warps everything, the Nats are likely to have the second-worst winning percentage of any defending World Series winner ever. That’s full retreat, not repeat.

Maybe the best thing about this season is that the Nats were so bad that they are roughly 1 million-to-1 to make the expanded 16-team playoffs. Who would want to see them in it without Stephen Strasburg, Howie Kendrick, Adam Eaton, Sean Doolittle and Tanner Rainey, all parts of their 2019 appointment with history but now all on the injured list, awaiting appointments with doctors?

Starlin Castro, the free agent intended to soften, slightly, the loss of Anthony Rendon, went on that broken-body list weeks ago. Daniel Hudson, who threw the last glove of the 2019 season, blew five saves this year and has a 6.41 ERA, though he did earn the win in the second game of the doubleheader after escaping a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. And respected Aníbal Sánchez (6.80 ERA) may be at the end of the D.C. road.

Except for Trea Turner, Juan Soto and rookie Luis García, almost every player on the roster was hurt, merely average or a flop. With Strasburg injured, the other rotation stalwarts, Max Scherzer and Patrick Corbin, simply stalled, combining to go 6-10 with a 4.20 ERA. With that, the team’s identity vaporized.

Key youngsters, offered chances to step up, regressed. Veterans looked old. Most of the general manager’s additions subtracted. The manager had few answers. And the owners dawdled far too long on rewarding them both for past honors, undermining morale.

That’s all I choose to type. The deeds of 2019 will have to suffice for 2020 — and they should, with huge surpluses to spare.

Personally, I intend to forget this 23-32 bunion, but not until I’ve digested it and anticipated what the offseason should be.

Most of all, I intend to remember MLB history. No team has won back-to-back titles since the 1999 and 2000 Yankees, so there’s a tendency to think that failure to repeat is a sign of a deteriorating franchise.

That’s backward. As poor as the Nats have looked, that’s not the proper operating assumption for 2021. Not yet, anyway.

Teams that are very good tend to stay very good, at least for a couple of years and often longer. Since 1995, World Series winners are about twice as likely to return to the playoffs two years later (with 15 such teams that averaged 97 wins) as they are to disappear from October in two years (eight such teams).

That’s far from a cheerful guarantee. But it does underline that a team with a Big Three that will make more than $80 million next year, a one-two punch (in Turner and Soto) as good as any in baseball and lots of payroll room for free agents should be thinking about an “open window” next year.

Just to glimpse possibilities, the Nats have six players who are either free agents or whose options might not be picked up. None are essential to the future, yet their contracts this season were for $40.5 million. Out of that group, you can keep a couple on the cheap and still sign a quality free agent bat, a fourth starter and a solid bullpen arm. There’s your retool. Then assume (because what else can you do?) that the Big Three produce, the team has normal health and some promising kids get back on track. For GM Mike Rizzo, that’s almost light lifting.

For years, MLB has underestimated the ambition, and wallet, of the Lerners and Rizzo. Yet they keep adding huge, costly pieces at vital times. This winter, that key piece may be 2½ hours up Interstate 95 in free agent catcher J.T. Realmuto, just 29 years old.

Rizzo has coveted him for years. Think the Nats can’t get him? Well, somebody will. This week, Phillies GM Matt Klentak said, “We would love to have J.T., but when you make that trade [before the 2019 season], you’re trading for two years of control and you know that.”

That isn’t quite “thanks and so long,” but it’s in the vicinity. If Realmuto was offered Corbin or Jayson Werth money, in the $125 million-plus range, would he become a Nat? The need for Kurt Suzuki (and his $6 million) would disappear, lightening the hit.

The Nats always have Plans A, B and C, so Realmuto will probably only be one of them. But as this grisly year ends, only one overview should stay in mind: Fix the roster, keep the culture, and try again.

This is a team with a history of bounce-back years. And one key development this season may outweigh many stumbles. Lots of players are interchangeable. But a handful of key superstars are not. When you lose one, such as Bryce Harper, you need to generate another, such as Soto. Who could possibly replace Rendon in a time frame to make 2021 contention viable?

Turns out it is the man who wore the “Anthony Rendon Is My Favorite Player” T-shirt — Turner. Last year, after breaking a finger, Turner had to hit with only nine digits on the bat, a feat-of-grit central to a title year. Now healthy, Turner ended Tuesday hitting .339. Batting in front of Soto is a dream slot — for both. Trea’s base-stealing speed buys Soto fastballs.

In Turner’s past 162 games, he has hit .317 with 131 runs, 214 hits — 83 for extra bases, 27 of them homers — and 41 steals. That’s no leadoff man. That’s a mid-order Rendon clone with speed.

Now, find one significant bat to put behind Soto, one starter to put behind the Big Three and one reliever to add to what has been a pleasantly developing bullpen. See how easy that was?

Of course, recovery from such a season will not be easy at all. By next October, the Big Three will be a combined 102 years old. Saying you’ll “add a good bat” is far easier than figuring out if Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nicholas Castellanos will opt out of his contract, where free agent Anthony Rizzo will end up and all the rest.

The 2019 season will last, in memory and in hearts, forever. It will grow with time. This empty-seat year, amid a health nightmare, is the stuff for which forgetfulness was made. Drink the waters of Lethe all winter. With time, let 2020 shrink to a dot.

“Wait till next year,” in every sense, never sounded so good.