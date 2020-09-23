Yet it took only one ill-fated play on the second Sunday of the new season for the Giants to lose their best player when tailback Saquon Barkley suffered a torn ACL in his right knee. Barkley’s season-ending injury came amid a run of high-profile injuries Sunday around the NFL that also sidelined San Francisco 49ers defensive standout Nick Bosa, Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, among many others.

Some were quick to wonder whether there was a connection between the coronavirus-altered buildup to the season and the rash of Week 2 injuries. But the NFL is not drawing any immediate conclusions. And while those in and around the league sort through a list of possible explanations ranging from the revamped schedule to concerns about field conditions at MetLife Stadium to mere bad luck, Judge said Barkley’s injury amounted to a manifestation of the usual hazards of football.

“There’s a lot of injuries that conditioning has absolutely nothing to do with,” Judge said during a video conference call with reporters Monday. “What Saquon went through [Sunday], that’s just something that happens. That doesn’t have anything to do with conditioning or how hard you train or anything to do with that. That’s just an injury that sometimes happens. It’s very unfortunate to everybody involved.”

Every season, the NFL and the NFL Players Association review injury data to search for trends and ponder potential remedies. The league and the NFLPA were mindful of the injury risks when they formulated their coronavirus protocols and incorporated a ramp-up period for on-field activities into teams’ training camp schedules. The NFL agreed to eliminate all preseason games, as the union sought.

A person familiar with the league’s view of Sunday’s injuries termed it “way too early to say anything definitive” and added, “We’ll look closely at all the major injuries and the field.”

The 49ers suffered a series of injuries during their victory Sunday over the New York Jets, and some San Francisco players cited the turf at MetLife Stadium as a factor. The league said it follows up on any concerns raised by teams about field conditions but added that the MetLife Stadium turf had been properly certified by an independent field inspector and the Jets.

San Francisco General Manager John Lynch was in contact Monday with the league office, according to Coach Kyle Shanahan, who said in a video conference call with reporters later that day: “They’re definitely looking into it. So hopefully at some time we get some answers back that make our players feel a little bit more at ease playing the next week.”

The 49ers are spending this week at the Greenbrier resort in West Virginia before returning to MetLife on Sunday to face the Giants. Judge said Monday that he had received no complaints from his players about the turf at the stadium and believes it’s “a good surface.”

Judge said the Giants were particularly wary during training camp of players suffering soft-tissue injuries to muscles, tendons or ligaments.

“There was definitely concern of us as coaches, coming in without a preseason, as to what position that would put our players in,” Judge said. “We obviously put a large focus on our own conditioning. We put a large focus on our own recovery, based on how we train these players to get their bodies ready for not only the physical contact that’s in the game but also the conditioning the muscles need to sustain and recover. I think one thing we talked about as a team last week, especially with us coming off a shorter week, is the recovery from Week 1 to Week 2.”

The 49ers’ trip has been marred by a six-hour travel delay Friday when the team’s plane was struck on the runway and deemed unsafe to use; the injuries Sunday that included torn ACLs for Bosa and fellow defensive lineman Solomon Thomas and a high ankle sprain for quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo; and issues with the MRI truck the team had planned to use in West Virginia. It led to some venting even after beating the Jets.

“Usually you do it after losses,” Shanahan said. “This is one that we felt really good about the win, but we had some time to [gripe] a little bit about some of our unluckiness with the injuries, especially taking the plane ride together and being here [Sunday] night in the hotel together.”

Shanahan spoke of the 49ers now facing the challenge of moving forward with a patched-together lineup. Meanwhile, the players hurt Sunday are confronted with the grind of rehabilitation and, in cases such as Bosa’s and Barkley’s, the disappointment of a season that’s over soon after it started.