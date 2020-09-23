The shoves and whacks could have bothered a younger, less composed Kucherov. But on this stage and at this point in his career, the 27-year-old didn’t react negatively. Instead, he answered with two dazzling primary assists on Tampa Bay’s two power-play goals — one by Brayden Point and one by Ondrej Palat — in the first period that jump-started a Tampa Bay team in need of a push on its way to evening the series.

“If he was a little younger, it probably would have concerned me, but this year it has not,” Tampa Bay Coach Jon Cooper said of Kucherov and early-game frustrations. “He’s fought it. The attention he gets is unparalleled. You’re getting that attention for a reason. But you can’t let somebody see you sweat. They’re going to make it tough on you, and you just got to fight through it. Respect is earned and it’s gained when you fight through stuff, and he’s found a way to keep emotions in check and really grind through players being hard on him. He’s playing to the system, and it’s been a lot of fun to watch.”

This postseason, Kucherov has an NHL-leading 28 points (six goals, 22 assists), breaking the Tampa Bay record for a postseason set by Brad Richards in 2004. Richards had 12 goals and 14 assists during that year’s run, which concluded with the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup. Monday was Kucherov’s 25th multipoint game in the playoffs, which broke a Tampa Bay record held by Martin St. Louis.

“Everybody’s going to look at the wonderful skill plays he makes, but you look at his battle level, you look at when he goes in for 50-50s or 40-60s and still comes out of with the puck, it’s impressive,” Cooper said. “That’s it for me, like, how hard he’s working and those gritty things.”

Game 3 of the Cup finals is Wednesday night. The series is tied at 1.

Last season, after tallying 128 points in the regular season, Kucherov won the Art Ross Trophy, the Hart Trophy and the Ted Lindsay Award. But those awards meant nothing in the playoffs. The Lightning, which won the Presidents’ Trophy as the NHL’s top regular season team, was swept by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the first round.

“We didn’t come here to break the records,” Kucherov said after Game 2. “We came here to win a Cup, so that’s the main goal we think about. We’re trying to stick to our game plan and play the right way and help the team to win.”

The Russian winger has been a driving force for a Tampa Bay team that is still without captain Steven Stamkos, who hasn’t played since undergoing core muscle surgery in March. The operation required an approximate six- to eight-week recovery period, which was expected to end during the NHL’s pause. Stamkos suffered a lower-body injury during the NHL’s Phase 2 workouts but was a full participant in practice after Tampa Bay entered the Toronto bubble in late July. Stamkos still has yet to suit up for a game in the postseason.

Kucherov has gotten help from stellar play by Point and defenseman Victor Hedman, who was a Norris Trophy finalist this season and finished third in voting.

Hedman has nine goals and eight assists this postseason, and on Monday he helped spark the Tampa Bay offense. Like Kucherov, Hedman assisted on the first two Tampa Bay goals. Hedman logged 21:31 of ice time, with more than six minutes of it coming on special teams.

The 24-year-old Point opened the scoring for Tampa Bay on Monday, tallying his 10th goal of the postseason. The Lightning had allowed the first goal in its previous six games. Point has 10 goals and 16 assists in the Lightning’s postseason run.

“He makes plays like that all the time,” Point said of Kucherov. “He puts the puck in such good spots for guys to be able to score and to be able to succeed. We’ve seen it a lot, and we just try to get open for him and try to get good shots off.”