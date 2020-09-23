The crash occurred after curfew put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jons Sabab, 23; Daniela Pérez García, 19; and Deby Beato Charles, 20, were killed and Cruz was unhurt, his agent, Rafa Nieves, told The Athletic.

In a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pirates Senior Vice President of Communications Brian Warecki said, “The Pirates are aware of the tragic accident in the Dominican Republic involving Oneil Cruz. We have been in contact with Oneil and he is cooperating fully with the local authorities. We will provide an update as more information becomes available.”

The No. 3-rated prospect for the Pirates, Cruz hit a combined .298/.356/.475 with eight home runs at three levels of the minors. He played in the Pirates’ satellite camp over the summer in Altoona.

MLB concerns about athletes drinking and driving in the Dominican have intensified over the last few years. In 2017, Kansas City Royals star pitcher Yordano Ventura and former top prospect and Cleveland Indians infielder Andy Marte were killed in separate auto accidents on Dominican roadways. In 2014, Oscar Taveras, a 22-year old St. Louis Cardinals outfielder, reportedly was driving drunk when he crashed in the Dominican, killing himself and his girlfriend.

At least three minor leaguers were killed in accidents in the Dominican Republic in 2016 — Baltimore’s Ramon Ramirez and Houston’s Jose Rosario died in motorcycle accidents within a week of each other, and Sandy Acevedo of the New York Yankees died in a car accident.

Although drinking and driving is by no means limited to Dominican players, Johnny DiPuglia described the dangers to players at the Washington Nationals’ academy in Boca Chica before they headed off to accelerated spring training in early 2017. “You drink and drive,” the Nationals’ vice president and assistant general manager of international operations said via The Post’s Dave Sheinin, “and there’s a very good chance you’re going to have a grave issue on your hands.”

“We try to teach them the ABCs of life as much as we can. We talk about it all the time — everyone in baseball does,” DiPuglia, who has spent much of his career as a scout and front-office executive in the Dominican Republic, told Sheinin. “But even then, in a lot of cases, a teenager, or even a kid in his 20s, is going to do their own thing.”

Andy Mota, an agent whose clients includes Dominican stars Hanley Ramirez, Carlos Santana and Edinson Volquez, told Sheinin, “It’s not a Dominican thing. It’s a common problem. It’s young athletes with a lot of money, driving fast and drinking alcohol. You don’t have to be Dominican or a baseball player to fall into that.”