What if Brees is just, you know, over the hill? (Or, as the kids say, “washed.”)

Following New Orleans’s 34-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, in which the Saints coughed up a 10-point lead while Brees was outplayed by counterpart Derek Carr, Brees was averaging just 4.82 air yards on passes, per ESPN. That is the lowest mark for an NFL quarterback through two games since 2009 (also per ESPN), when a similarly dubious feat was accomplished by a 40-year-old Brett Favre.

Brees has made it clear that he noticed, while defending his performance.

“My job is to execute the offense. … My job’s not to have the most air yards or throw the ball down the field most or anything like that,” he said after the Monday night game.

“You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that. There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to — and that would be one of them,” Brees said Wednesday.

One issue that might hinder the Saints’ ability to win consistently this season is Brees’s relative lack of accuracy, because a passing attack that focuses on moving the chains while eschewing deep shots needs to be highly efficient to work. That formula worked well in 2017 through 2019, when Brees notched the three most accurate passing seasons in NFL history while ranking 35th, 29th and 31st in the league in air yards per attempt (via Next Gen Stats, minimum 200 attempts).

Through two games this season, though, Brees is completing just 64.7 percent of his passes, placing him 21st in the NFL and well below his average of 73.5 over his previous three seasons. Per Next Gen Stats, he is 32nd in completion percentage over expectation at negative-8.4 (minimum 23 passes), far behind not only Russell Wilson, the leader at plus-13.9, but also rookies Justin Herbert (plus-4.6) and Joe Burrow (plus-2.0). Brees is also 21st in yards per attempt, another widely cited metric of efficiency, with his mark of 6.9 far below the 8.1 he posted in 2017-19.

Brees could point to the fact that he had make do Monday without Michael Thomas, who set an NFL record with 149 receptions last year but missed the game against the Raiders with an ankle sprain. That left 33-year-old wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who joined the Saints this spring and has looked out of sync with Brees after a mostly virtual offseason, as the Saints’ top pass-catcher, along with veteran tight end Jared Cook.

New Orleans could have pivoted to making greater use of the big-play abilities of a pair of younger receivers, Tre’Quan Smith and Deonte Harris. While that pair did attract 12 targets and make eight catches for 109 yards, they weren’t used much to challenge the Las Vegas secondary deep.

According to Pro Football Focus, Brees completed five passes Monday on nine attempts that traveled at least 10 yards downfield, but he also threw short of the sticks on five of six passes attempted on second and third down when the Saints needed at least 10 yards for a first down. In the Saints’ first game, per PFF, he completed just two of seven passes thrown 10-plus yards downfield, with none of those passes classified as accurate. Overall, PFF has Brees ranked as the NFL’s lowest-graded passer on throws of at least 10 yards.

After examining all passes thrown at least 20 yards last season, PFF ranked Brees 22nd, claimed that only the San Francisco 49ers’ Jimmy Garoppolo threw deep at a lower rate and wrote that “by late in the year [Brees’s] arm looked alarmingly weak.” Football Outsiders charted a sharp decline in Brees’s deep-ball accuracy from 2018 to 2019 and wrote last year that the 13-time Pro Bowler “barely threw down the field [in 2019], and when he did it was clear that something was off."

There is certainly time for the Saints to turn it on, especially under a head coach as renowned for his offensive creativity as Sean Payton.

“I’m confident with the guys we have, and the system we have, that we’re gonna get back on track,” Brees said Wednesday.

Brees could look to Favre, who struggled so much at the start of the 2009 season, for inspiration. The former Green Bay Packers star, then with the Minnesota Vikings, went from an average of 132.5 passing yards over his first two games in 2009, plus a mark of 5.52 yards per attempt, to an average of 281.2 over the final 14 games, with a YPA of 8.15. Favre led the Vikings to the NFC championship game that year — where they would lose to Brees and the Saints — but his play fell off sharply in 2010, and he never played in the NFL again.

This could well be Brees’s final season, regardless of how it turns out. He was reported in April to have already squared away his post-NFL career by signing with NBC to be an analyst, with a possible path to unseating Cris Collinsworth on “Sunday Night Football.”