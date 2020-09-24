Alex Cobb finished this season the way he started it — by carving up the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

In between, he was finally what the Baltimore Orioles signed him to be: a reliable, veteran starting pitcher who gave them a chance to win.

Cobb’s effort in the Orioles’ 13-1 win over the Red Sox on Thursday night to avoid a series sweep was the seventh of his 10 starts in which he allowed two earned runs or fewer and ended his first season in three with Baltimore that was devoid of injury.

Cobb was pitching with a lead for most of the game. The Orioles (24-33) took a 3-0 advantage in the second inning and, uncharacteristically, built on it.

That allowed the veteran right-hander to use his fabled fastball-splitter combination to pitch seven innings of six-hit, one-run ball to end the season with a 4.30 ERA — his best since he signed as a free agent with the Orioles ahead of the 2018 season.

A Baltimore offense that had eight runs in its previous five games broke out with a 13-run run, 18-hit barrage against starter Martin Pérez and the Boston bullpen.

Rio Ruiz, who had three hits, had a run-scoring single in the second inning to open the Orioles’ account before Cedric Mullins scored two with a double.

Ramón Urías had a ground-rule double in the third inning to drive in his first career run. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Hanser Alberto, and José Iglesias’s second home run of the season made it 6-0.

Ruiz and Urías both drove in runs in the fifth inning, and Pat Valaika homered in the seventh.

— Baltimore Sun

