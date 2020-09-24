Cobb was pitching with a lead for most of the game. The Orioles (24-33) took a 3-0 advantage in the second inning and, uncharacteristically, built on it.
That allowed the veteran right-hander to use his fabled fastball-splitter combination to pitch seven innings of six-hit, one-run ball to end the season with a 4.30 ERA — his best since he signed as a free agent with the Orioles ahead of the 2018 season.
A Baltimore offense that had eight runs in its previous five games broke out with a 13-run run, 18-hit barrage against starter Martin Pérez and the Boston bullpen.
Rio Ruiz, who had three hits, had a run-scoring single in the second inning to open the Orioles’ account before Cedric Mullins scored two with a double.
Ramón Urías had a ground-rule double in the third inning to drive in his first career run. He scored on a sacrifice fly by Hanser Alberto, and José Iglesias’s second home run of the season made it 6-0.
Ruiz and Urías both drove in runs in the fifth inning, and Pat Valaika homered in the seventh.
