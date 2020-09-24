No division has more wins, more points scored or a higher point differential than this year’s NFC West and since the NFL expanded the playoff field this season the NFC West has a chance to become the first division in league history to have every team make a single postseason.

Before the season began, the 49ers had the best chance to win the division, followed by the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. Based on the actual results from Weeks 1 and 2 plus the win probabilities based on the weekly preseason point spreads released by BetOnline, all three teams were projected to win 10 games this season. Arizona wasn’t expected to be too far behind with eight wins. However, San Francisco suffered injuries to Nick Bosa, the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert and defensive lineman Solomon Thomas, blaming “sticky,” “trash” turf in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. That’s in addition to a banged up George Kittle (knee) and cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), who’s on injured reserve. Now the whole division is back in play with Arizona and Los Angeles as the front-runners.

Heading into Week 3, Seattle has a 39 percent chance to win the NFC West, followed by Los Angeles (27 percent), Arizona (19 percent) and San Francisco (15 percent). And nearly all of them have a 50-50 chance or better at making the playoffs. It remains unlikely, however. The chance all four qualify for the playoffs is 16 percent, or roughly 5-1 odds against.

2020 NFC West 2020 NFC West Projected W-L-T Win division Make playoffs Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks 11-5-0 41 percent 82 percent Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams 11-5-0 28 percent 72 percent Arizona Cardinals Arizona Cardinals 10-6-0 19 percent 56 percent San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers 8-8-0 12 percent 48 percent

Seattle’s upcoming schedule is almost as favorable. Its next three opponents, the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, are a combined 1-5 and feature some of the worst defenses in the league. Dallas has allowed eight more points per game than expected based on the down, distance and field position of each play against it this season, per data from TruMedia. Minnesota has allowed almost 13 more points per game than expected and Miami is surrendering nearly 15 more points per game than expected, the second-worst mark in the NFL this season. Look for quarterback Russell Wilson, an early MVP candidate, to feast on these defenses over the next few weeks.

The Rams face the unbeaten Buffalo Bills in Week 3 then take on the New York Giants (who lost star running back Saquon Barkley for the season in Week 2) and the Washington Football Team. Los Angeles is the second-best team of 2020 so far per the game charters at Pro Football Focus. Buffalo is No. 7, New York is No. 20 and Washington is No. 22. Plus, New York and Washington have scored five and eight fewer points per game than expected, respectively, over the first two weeks of the season, a good sign that the Rams defense will dominate behind Aaron Donald (13 total pressures over two games).

The Cardinals will face three winless teams — the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers and New York Jets — over the next three weeks with a quarterback on the upswing. Kyler Murray, the No. 1 overall pick in 2019, is one of the most valuable quarterbacks in 2020 (No. 5 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating) and has quickly developed chemistry with his new wide receiver, DeAndre Hopkins. The two have connected on 22 of 25 targets for 219 yards and a touchdown this season, resulting in a passer rating of 116.5. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury thinks that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

“He’s just made big-time throws and runs when we needed them the most,” Kingsbury told Sports Illustrated. “We haven’t played with a great rhythm yet offensively, but he’s making key plays in big moments to help us find a way to win.”

Luckily for the 49ers, given their recent injuries, their upcoming schedule isn’t loaded with stalwarts, either. San Francisco will face three winless teams, the Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and Dolphins, over the next three weeks. But they are the weak link in the quest for four NFC West teams reaching the playoffs. Taking into account key injuries projects their end-of-season record to be 8-8, leaving them as the ninth seed in the NFC. Only the top seven teams qualify for the postseason in 2020.

In order to creep into the picture as the No. 7 team and join the other NFC West squads in the postseason, the Niners will need to flip their projected loss against the Green Bay Packers in Week 9 (46 percent chance of winning) and at least one of their home games against Seattle or Los Angeles. And the upcoming games against the Giants, Eagles and Dolphins (all projected as wins prior to their spate of injuries) will be critical to helping their chances. For all four teams to reach the playoffs, those will be must-win games for the Niners.

For the whole NFC West to qualify for the playoffs, the division’s four teams will have to take turns beating each other. By the looks of the NFC projections, it is going to take 10 wins by a non-division winner to make the field. That leaves a slim margin for error for the NFC West teams in their divisional games. For example, in the simulations where an NFC West team won 10 or more games they had no more than three divisional losses 89 percent of the time. They had no more than two divisional losses 58 percent of the time. The takeaway there? If an NFC West team gets swept by any divisional opponent, the odds of all four teams making the playoffs drop significantly.