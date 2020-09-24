The Miami Dolphins take on Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network; stream at fubo.tv.
  • What to watch for: Second-year Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has played well so far with six touchdown passes, two interception and a passer rating of 115.7. He and Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who continues to start over rookie Tua Tagovailoa, traded barbs this week about the relative merits of Fitzpatrick’s beard and Minshew’s mustache.
September 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for during Thursday night’s Dolphins-Jaguars game

By Mark Maske

What about those allegations that “Thursday Night Football” features unattractive matchups? Alas, sometimes they’re on target, as with this meeting between the Dolphins and Jaguars in Jacksonville.

These are the most recent two NFL teams to face accusations that they are tanking a season to improve draft position. The Dolphins were accused by some observers of tanking last year, but Coach Brian Flores and his players outperformed expectations, winning five games. That raised hopes for this season, but the Dolphins have disappointed so far by losing their first two. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to start at quarterback while Flores faces a decision about when to turn to prized rookie Tua Tagovailoa. There’s little point to losing games with Fitzpatrick while Tagovailoa’s NFL development remains on hold.

The Jaguars continued to pare their roster before the season, with moves that included the release of tailback Leonard Fournette. That led to them facing some tanking allegations. An opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts quieted that talk a bit, but the Jaguars lost Sunday at Tennessee. Second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew has played well so far with six touchdown passes, two interception and a passer rating of 115.7. He and Fitzpatrick traded playful long-distance barbs this week about the relative merits of Fitzpatrick’s beard and Minshew’s mustache.