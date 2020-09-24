The Miami Dolphins take on Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on Thursday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NFL Network; stream at fubo.tv.
  • What to watch for: Second-year Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has played well so far with six touchdown passes, two interception and a passer rating of 115.7. He and Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who continues to start over rookie Tua Tagovailoa, traded barbs this week about the relative merits of Fitzpatrick’s beard and Minshew’s mustache.
September 24, 2020 at 9:53 PM EDT

Plenty of ‘FitzMagic’ in the first half in Jacksonville

By Mark Maske

The Dolphins played an excellent first half in Jacksonville as they attempt to get their first win of the season. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick completed his first 12 passes and ended the half 12 of 14 for 127 yards and two touchdowns. He even added 24 rushing yards. The Dolphins lead the Jaguars, 21-7.

Miami scored a touchdown on each of first three possessions of the night. Fitzpatrick threw touchdown passes to wide receiver Preston Williams and tight end Mike Gesicki, sandwiched around a touchdown run by tailback Jordan Howard.

The Jaguars struggled. Undrafted rookie tailback James Robinson had a touchdown run. But quarterback Gardner Minshew threw for a modest 83 yards on nine-for-14 passing. The Jaguars failed on a fourth-and-six try from the Miami 36-yard line late in the half when Minshew was sacked for a 10-yard loss. (Dolphins 21, Jaguars 7 at halftime)

September 24, 2020 at 9:28 PM EDT

Fitzpatrick continues hot start with second touchdown pass

By Mark Maske

Ryan Fitzpatrick is off to an 11-for-11 passing start and the Dolphins have three touchdowns on their first three possessions of the game.

Fitzpatrick threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Mike Gesicki after a debatable defensive pass interference call on a third-down would-be incompletion gave the Dolphins a first down. The Dolphins converted on a fourth-and-one quarterback keeper earlier on the drive after the Jaguars won an instant replay challenge on the spot of the football to make it fourth down. Fitzpatrick connected with wide receiver DeVante Parker on a third-down slant pattern for another first down. (Dolphins 21, Jaguars 7 with 5:58 left in the 2nd quarter)

September 24, 2020 at 9:12 PM EDT

Rookies help Jags to touchdown to get to within 14-7

By Mark Maske

The Jaguars are on the board in Jacksonville, cutting the Dolphins’ lead in half with an 11-yard touchdown run by undrafted rookie tailback James Robinson. Another rookie, wide receiver Laviska Shenault, had a key catch for a first down on the drive. Gardner Minshew connected with wideout Keelan Cole, who made a nice catch along the sideline, for a third-down conversion just before the touchdown. (Dolphins 14, Jaguars 7 with 13:04 left in the 2nd quarter)

September 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM EDT

Dolphins add to lead as first quarter winds down

By Mark Maske

The Dolphins made it two touchdowns on two possessions with a one-yard run by tailback Jordan Howard. Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose elder-statesman status was pointed out during the week by Gardner Minshew during the two quarterbacks’ good-natured back-and-forth over facial hair, had a 13-yard scramble, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant went 29 yards with a toss on an end-around for a first down at the Jacksonville 6-yard line. A defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone gave Miami a first down at the 1, and Howard plowed into the end zone from there. Minshew and the Jaguars, after punting on their first possession, need to get moving. (Dolphins 14, Jaguars 0 with 2:37 left in the 1st quarter)

September 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EDT

Fitzpatrick’s touchdown pass puts Dolphins in front

By Mark Maske

The Dolphins, seeking their first win of the season, are off to a great start in Jacksonville. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw a three-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Preston Williams on third and goal. That capped a 12-play, 84-yard opening drive for Miami. (Dolphins 7, Jaguars 0 with 8:09 left in the 1st quarter)

September 24, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for during Thursday night’s Dolphins-Jaguars game

By Mark Maske

What about those allegations that “Thursday Night Football” features unattractive matchups? Alas, sometimes they’re on target, as with this meeting between the Dolphins and Jaguars in Jacksonville.

These are the most recent two NFL teams to face accusations that they are tanking a season to improve draft position. The Dolphins were accused by some observers of tanking last year, but Coach Brian Flores and his players outperformed expectations, winning five games. That raised hopes for this season, but the Dolphins have disappointed so far by losing their first two. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to start at quarterback while Flores faces a decision about when to turn to prized rookie Tua Tagovailoa. There’s little point to losing games with Fitzpatrick while Tagovailoa’s NFL development remains on hold.

The Jaguars continued to pare their roster before the season, with moves that included the release of tailback Leonard Fournette. That led to them facing some tanking allegations. An opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts quieted that talk a bit, but the Jaguars lost Sunday at Tennessee. Second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew has played well so far with six touchdown passes, two interception and a passer rating of 115.7. He and Fitzpatrick traded playful long-distance barbs this week about the relative merits of Fitzpatrick’s beard and Minshew’s mustache.