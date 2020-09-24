The Dolphins made it two touchdowns on two possessions with a one-yard run by tailback Jordan Howard. Ryan Fitzpatrick, whose elder-statesman status was pointed out during the week by Gardner Minshew during the two quarterbacks’ good-natured back-and-forth over facial hair, had a 13-yard scramble, and wide receiver Jakeem Grant went 29 yards with a toss on an end-around for a first down at the Jacksonville 6-yard line. A defensive pass interference penalty in the end zone gave Miami a first down at the 1, and Howard plowed into the end zone from there. Minshew and the Jaguars, after punting on their first possession, need to get moving. (Dolphins 14, Jaguars 0 with 2:37 left in the 1st quarter)