But it was still fair to ask Manager Dave Martinez why the Washington Nationals chose now, the last week of this lost season, to put Soto in a new position for back-to-back games. First, Martinez laughed. Then he explained that it was to keep Soto engaged. Then, when pressed on any future ramifications, Martinez cracked the smallest bit. A reporter asked if Soto was shifted because the Nationals may eye a free agent outfielder, and that free agent outfielder may fit in left, and that may mean Soto could jog across the field next year.

Martinez smirked at the suggestion. He also didn’t knock it aside.

“It could be a possibility,” Martinez said Wednesday afternoon. “Use your imagination.”

The manager can toggle right fielders since Adam Eaton is out for the season with a fractured left index finger. But if Martinez insists, here’s some imagining: The Nationals will likely seek a proven hitter this winter. General Manager Mike Rizzo has long wanted catcher J.T. Realmuto in Washington, though the deepest free agent position is corner outfield. Marcell Ozuna, George Springer, Michael Brantley and Joc Pederson will all hit the open market in November. Springer has largely played center for the Houston Astros, making him the most versatile of the group. The rest profile best in left, unless Ozuna can keep benefiting from the universal designated hitter.

Ozuna, on a one-year, $18 million deal with the Atlanta Braves, leads the National League with 17 homers. Springer is having a down year with the Astros, but was an all-star and finished seventh in AL MVP voting in 2019. The youngest of the four at 28, Pederson is a streaky, left-handed power bat for the Los Angeles Dodgers. And Brantley, also with the Astros, is a model of offensive consistency.

The Nationals hold a $10.5 million club option for Eaton for 2021. If they decline it, and let a number of other players walk, the books free up to spend on a hitter of Ozuna, Springer, Brantley or Pederson’s caliber. It could go a long way in finally replacing the production void left by Anthony Rendon. Additional savings could include declining a $12 million option for Aníbal Sánchez; passing on mutual options for Howie Kendrick and Eric Thames; and not re-signing soon-to-be free agents Sean Doolittle, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Ryan Zimmerman, Kurt Suzuki and Michael A. Taylor.

“It feels really good,” Soto, 21, said Wednesday night of switching to right. “Really nice to be out there again.”

By saying “again,” Soto is nodding to the distant past of 2018. That’s when he appeared in 39 minor league games, most of them in right, before shooting to the majors. He has since become a superstar, smacking three home runs in the World Series last October — two off Gerrit Cole, the other off Justin Verlander — then posting insane numbers this year.

Through Wednesday, Soto led the entire league with a 1.190 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. He led in weighted runs created plus, a catchall advanced statistic that measures offensive production and adjusts for ballpark factors. He’s still in the mix for the batting title, for the traditionalists among us. He has 13 homers after hitting zero in his first 71 plate appearances this month. He’s also missed 13 games — first for testing positive for the novel coronavirus, then with elbow soreness — which will likely dash his MVP candidacy.

But here’s what the Nationals have learned in 309 games of Soto: His aptitude is off the charts. He has countered each adjustment pitchers have tried. He’s already become a sneaky base stealer. So if they want him to play right, a position he grew up in, the learning curve should be fairly flat.

“He did a spin move from [right field] and threw it into second base, and he looked so natural throwing it, he threw a one-hop right to Trea [Turner] and I thought that was pretty good,” Martinez said of a Tuesday sequence. “'Cause that’s kind of a tough play when you don’t do it often, but he made it look fairly easy. I know he feels comfortable over there, he’s worked really hard to play left field and he’s done a great job over there.

“But this is something to give him a little breath of fresh air and let him go back to doing what he loves to do, and seeing what transpires.”

Soto’s defense has always been a work in progress. He has an average arm and, in three seasons, has grown more comfortable tracking back toward the left-field wall. When there’s chatter about him moving to first base in the future, Soto quickly declares himself an outfielder. But a transition to right, to make room for a middle-of-the-order bat, could be both logical and not a slight to his abilities.

With Martinez’s blessing, we’re free to wonder how it may look.