Several members of the 49ers complained about the turf following a victory this past Sunday over the Jets in which defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas suffered season-ending knee injuries and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a high ankle sprain. Running backs Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman also suffered knee injuries. Garoppolo, Mostert and Coleman are unlikely to play when the 49ers return to MetLife this Sunday to face the Giants.

Niners General Manager John Lynch was in contact Monday with the league office about the issue, and Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that day in a video news conference: “We’ll look at everything this week. … Hopefully we’ll get something from the NFL that makes us feel better about that. But I know the players and our equipment guys will be looking at everything possible to help us with that turf.”

The field had been certified after previous inspections, and Giants Coach Joe Judge said earlier this week that he had received no complaints from his players during the team’s training camp there.