But last month, a Florida appeals court ruled that the video of Kraft would be inadmissible at trial, confirming a lower-court ruling that the “sneak and peak” search warrant used to obtain the footage violated the fourth-amendment rights of Kraft and others caught up in the sting.
“The type of law enforcement surveillance utilized in these cases is extreme. While there will be situations which may warrant the use of the techniques at issue, the strict Fourth Amendment safeguards developed over the past few decades must be observed,” the three-judge panel of Florida’s 4th District Court of appeal ruled.
“To permit otherwise would yield unbridled discretion to agents of law enforcement and the government, the antithesis of the constitutional liberty of people to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures,” the court added.
After the appeals court’s ruling in August, prosecutors said they would take the matter up with the Florida Supreme Court, but earlier this week they decided against it. The video footage was the lone evidence against Kraft and the other defendants. According to the Associated Press, Kraft’s attorneys filed a motion Monday asking that the court destroy the video evidence and said Kraft would be willing to pay court costs if anyone challenges a destruction order.
Kraft pleaded not guilty to the charges but apologized for his actions. Now that the legal case against him has run its course, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell may decide to punish Kraft under the league’s personal-conduct policy.