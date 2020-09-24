TBS will also continue to broadcast one Wild Card game, two division series and one League Championship Series. The new extension calls for TBS to alternate between the American League and National League each season. Additional footage and highlight rights for Turner Sports websites and apps, including Bleacher Report, are part of the deal.
According to a person with knowledge of the agreement, the deal will pay Major League Baseball approximately $500 million annually, for a total value of around $3.5 billion. It represents a substantial increase over the $325 million Turner currently pays in its current deal, which expires after the 2021 season.
The increase suggests that the value of live sports continues to grow for networks, even as the media landscape fragments and as sports return amid the pandemic to mixed ratings..