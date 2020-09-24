Washington has already seen one former No. 1 this year, losing to the 2019 top pick, Kyler Murray, and the Arizona Cardinals last week. On Sunday, the team will look to get back on track against the Cleveland Browns, who are led by the 2018 No. 1 pick and Murray’s predecessor at Oklahoma, Baker Mayfield.

With the Los Angeles Rams, who start 2016 No. 1 pick Jared Goff, Detroit Lions (Matthew Stafford, 2009) and Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow, 2020) still on the schedule, Washington could face five quarterbacks this season who were selected No. 1 overall, which would be the most such games outside the division in franchise history. There are eight active quarterbacks who were taken with the top pick; New England’s Cam Newton is the only one of the six with a starting job not scheduled to face Washington this season.

From 2002 through 2018, Washington played at least two games and an average of 4.4 games every season against teams that started quarterbacks taken No. 1 overall, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2010 and 2011, Washington played seven such games, and in four other seasons during that span, it played six. Manning and, at various points, Michael Vick, Sam Bradford, Drew Bledsoe and Vinny Testaverde, starting at quarterback for teams within the division contributed to those totals.

Former No. 1 picks have had a lot of success against the burgundy and gold over the years. Washington is 44-72 in 117 regular season games started by the 25 quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall since the 1970 merger. (Washington is 1-1 against members of that group in the playoffs, losing to Jim Plunkett in Super Bowl XVIII and beating John Elway in Super Bowl XXII.)

The only quarterbacks picked No. 1 who didn’t start at least one game against Washington before they retired were Cleveland’s Tim Couch, who started 59 games over five seasons after the Browns selected the former Kentucky star with the top pick of the 1999 draft, and JaMarcus Russell, the Oakland Raiders’ top pick in 2007. Russell came on in relief of Bruce Gradkowski in a loss to Washington in 2009. Sunday’s game will be Washington’s first against Mayfield.

Eli Manning, who finished his 16-year career with a 117-117 record, started 29 games against Washington from 2004 to 2018, going 19-10 with 33 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has the second-most starts against Washington by a former No. 1 pick with 20, going 12-8 with 23 touchdowns and 16 interceptions from 1989 to 2000. Those longtime rivals are followed by Bradford (7), Vick (6) and Newton, Peyton Manning, Bledsoe, Testaverde and Steve Bartkowski, all of whom have five starts against Washington.

Stafford and Bradford both earned their first career wins against Washington in their third career starts. Stafford threw for 241 yards and a touchdown in Detroit’s 19-14 win over Washington in Week 3 of the 2009 season, which snapped the Lions’ 19-game losing streak. In 2013, Washington went 0-6 against QBs drafted No. 1 overall, the start of a streak of 11 consecutive losses to seven different quarterbacks taken with the top pick. Jameis Winston’s only start against Washington came as a rookie in 2015, and it was a memorable one, as Kirk Cousins led the largest comeback in franchise history in a 31-30 win over the Buccaneers at FedEx Field.

Multiple games a year against quarterbacks drafted No. 1 overall didn’t become a regular occurrence for Washington until the Cowboys drafted Aikman in 1989. Before then, the quintet of quarterbacks selected No. 1 from 1970 to 1987 — Terry Bradshaw, Plunkett, Steve Bartkowski, Elway and Testaverde — started a combined 10 games against Washington during the regular season. Washington would play three games in the same season against QBs drafted No. 1 for the first time in 1990, including two against Aikman.

Washington hasn’t had the No. 1 pick in the Super Bowl era, but two former No. 1 picks have started at quarterback for the burgundy and gold during that time. Jeff George, the top pick of the Indianapolis Colts in 1990, went 1-6 with Washington in 2000 and 2001. Smith, the first pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 draft and a current backup in D.C., was 6-4 for Washington in 2018 before a knee injury and subsequent infection nearly cost him his life.