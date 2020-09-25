The Nationals originally held a 2021 club option for Martinez, who led the franchise to its first World Series title last October. But Rizzo recently expressed interest in striking a long-term deal with Martinez. The extension was first reported by MLB Network.

Martinez, 55, is finishing his third season managing the Nationals. He will now become the first manager in club history to return for a fourth season. The first campaign ended in disappointment, raising doubts about his future in Washington. The second was the title season. And now, in the middle of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Martinez is shepherding his club to the quiet end of a down year.

The Nationals entered play Friday at 23-34 and Martinez’s career record is 198-183 since coming to Washington.

Even as the Nationals were eliminated from playoff contention this week, the organization’s confidence in Martinez never wavered. He has gained the trust of his players, including a core of Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg, Trea Turner and Juan Soto. He and Rizzo have developed a strong relationship that often includes spending hours in his office after games. They now see themselves as a pair, and Rizzo quickly expressed as much when his deal was agreed upon earlier this month.

“My plan is and my preference is to not pick up the option and to go well beyond that,” Rizzo said of Martinez on Sept. 6. “That’s the plan going forward, to see if we can get something done negotiating a longer-term deal with him.”

Less than three weeks later, a deal was reached.

This is a developing story and will be updated.