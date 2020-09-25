“High school sports and competition are deeply rooted in the fabric of our schools and communities,” Salmon said, emphasizing the need for students to be “active and engaged for their physical, social and emotional well-being.”

Does that mean football is closer to returning?

Not necessarily. Counties have the final say on when their high schools can resume participating in sports. Despite Thursday’s announcement prompting excitement from Maryland’s student-athletes and coaches, no counties have adopted the Oct. 7 start date.

Montgomery County, the largest county in Maryland, released a statement saying it plans to continue waiting until 2021. Statements from Anne Arundel, Howard and Charles County said they’ll also continue their current plans while considering the Oct. 7 start. An official from Prince George’s County declined to comment this week; the county ruled in July that sports wouldn’t be played until January at the earliest.

Some independent private schools that are only bound to state rules are considering playing fall seasons, according to Rock Creek Christian football coach Andre Kates.

If Hogan cleared the way to play, why wait?

Counties are cautious about protecting their athletes’ health and safety. Also, county leaders are hesitant to permit high school sports before bringing back students for in-person learning.

What is the current timeline for a return to sports?

In Maryland, counties are planning to let winter sports begin practice Feb. 1, with games beginning Feb. 21. There would be three sports seasons, each featuring five weeks of competition. After the winter season, the traditional fall sports season would compete from April 5 to May 8, and spring sports would compete from May 17 to June 19.

Is there a chance the schedule is moved up?

Yes, all Maryland counties are eligible to select the Oct. 7 start date.

Eleven counties — Allegany, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Carroll, Charles, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, St. Mary’s, Washington and Worcester — have announced plans to bring students back onto school campuses for athletic practices this fall. As of now, they haven’t announced plans to hold competitions.

What does everybody think about all this?

High school athletes and coaches have used social media to express a desire to play this fall. They organized a rally for Saturday afternoon in Annapolis to fight for the football season to return.

And Hogan and Salmon say bringing back high school sports is important for students’ health.

“Getting our kids back on the playing field and allowing youth sports to resume this fall is critical for the social and mental well-being of our students,” Hogan said Thursday. “Now that all 24 jurisdictions have submitted plans to resume in-person instruction, allowing fall sports to begin next month marks another important step on our road to recovery.”

But there is resistance to a prompt return.

The Public School Superintendents’ Association of Maryland released a statement Thursday, signed by all 24 public school supervisors, saying high school sports should return around the same time when students return to in-person school.

What safety precautions are in place for when play resumes?

The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association recommends individuals engaged in the sport and at the venue wear a face covering. Spectators should social distance at least six feet apart. The Maryland Department of Health requires face coverings be worn at indoor athletic events.

Schools may limit the number of spectators allowed to attend games, the MPSSAA says, and they are encouraged to make hand-sanitizer dispensers available. The MPSSAA recommends avoiding handshakes, fist bumps, team huddles and spitting. Locker rooms should not be used, the MPSSAA says.

What’s the status in Virginia and D.C.?

Virginia and D.C. are scheduled to play condensed fall, winter and spring sports seasons that span from December to June. Virginia schools can begin practices Dec. 7 and competitions Dec. 28. Practices and competitions for D.C. schools can start Dec. 14 and Jan. 4, respectively.

Are other states not playing football?