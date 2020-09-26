“We were down 3-1,” Tatum said, adding that he entered Game 5 “frustrated” that Miami had prevailed in close games earlier in the series. “I was just really anxious to play, get back out there and give myself a chance.”

The Celtics didn’t find themselves until the third quarter of their 121-108 Game 5 victory over the Heat on Friday, but when they did it was cause for all parties to exhale. Boston turned a 58-51 halftime deficit into a 71-63 lead in a little over six minutes, using its best extended stretch of play in the East finals to blitz Miami and cruise to victory.

“We looked like the team that we all know and love,” Brown said of the third-quarter push. “There’s a lot of fight in our team We came this far. We sacrificed so much. We’ve been here for a long time. If anything, if we wanted to go out, we want to go down fighting.”

There was no secret sauce to the Celtics’ game-changing 20-3 run: tightened up defense led to easier offense in transition, which rebuilt their confidence and rekindled the energy that had been lagging since Game 3. If Boston had looked like a team weary from its two-plus months living in the Disney World bubble, Coach Brad Stevens said that its season-saving performance could be attributed to lessons that were a full year in the making.

“What is today’s date? Sept. 25 or Sept. 26? I think our first practice [of the 2019-20 season] was on Sept. 26, 2019. We’ve been talking about [attacking the hoop] since then. … It was a year ago we started practice with this team. [Contesting shots] is a huge emphasis for us. Not only to stop the ball, but fire out and play with multiple efforts and challenge shots. All this stuff is kind of back to the basics.”

Boston pulled out all the stops to make sure its bubble run didn’t end Friday. Assistant GM Mike Zarren sat courtside in a bright green Celtics jacket, and the players’ family members gathered before pregame warm-ups to cheer the team onto the court.

Tatum responded with his best game of the series, finishing with a game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists while getting to the free throw line 14 times. Brown added 28 points, eight rebounds and two assists, as six Celtics players finished in double figures.

For the Heat, the defeat recalled their Game 4 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round. With a chance to put away a talented and desperate opponent, Miami eased up in both games and paid for it. Coach Erik Spoelstra bemoaned the Heat’s effort, but said that he wasn’t troubled by the fact that both the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers have squandered 3-1 leads in the bubble, where no teams enjoy true home court advantage.

“Boston played great in that second half,” Spoelstra said. “They deserved and earned what they got. We understand how tough it is to win in the playoffs. We did not compete hard enough defensively, and we paid the price for that. … I don’t think those [other] series have anything to do with this. We have great respect for Boston. We’re not expecting it to be easy.”

Heat all-star center Bam Adebayo took the blame for his team’s performance, even though it was a group-wide failing.

“This game is on me,” Adebayo said, after finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. “I played terrible. That can’t happen. I know that. I feel like I let my teammates down.”

But Jimmy Butler, the Heat’s emotional leader, dismissed that explanation, telling reporters that “no one was playing the way we’re supposed to play, the way we have to play for us to win.”

The Heat have endured relatively little friction during their bubble run, assembling an 11-3 record in the playoffs. They responded to their Game 4 loss to the Bucks with a convincing Game 5 win, and they bounced back from the Celtics’ Game 3 win by dictating the action for most of Game 4.

Spoelstra will hope for better production from his bench and more efficient outside shooting from his starters, who went just 4-26 (15.4 percent) from beyond the arc in Game 5. Closing out the Celtics will require the collective force that the Heat displayed for most of the series before Friday’s ill-fated third quarter.

“We just let up off the gas,” Butler explained. “We weren’t communicating. We weren’t as aggressive on either end of the floor, and they were way too comfortable."

The five-time all-star forward then added a promise for Sunday’s Game 6: “We’ll be back.”