Time Time Game TV Noon Noon Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma Fox Noon Noon No. 5 Florida at Mississippi ESPN Noon Noon No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn SEC Network Noon Noon No. 13 Central Florida at East Carolina ABC Noon Noon Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana Lafayette ESPN2 Noon Noon No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pittsburgh ACC Network 1:30 1:30 Iowa State at TCU Fox Sports 1 3:30 3:30 Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU CBS 3:30 3:30 No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech Fox 3:30 3:30 No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati ESPN 3:30 3:30 West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State ABC 3:30 3:30 UTEP at Louisiana Monroe ESPN2 4 4 No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas SEC Network 4 4 Duke at Virginia ACC Network 7 7 No. 2 Alabama at Missouri ESPN 7:30 7:30 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M SEC Network Alternate 7:30 7:30 Florida State at No. 12 Miami ABC 7:30 7:30 No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina SEC Network 7:30 7:30 Kansas at Baylor ESPNU 8 8 N.C. State at No. 20 Virginia Tech ACC Network 10:15 10:15 Troy at No. 18 BYU ESPN

Kentucky is ranked ahead of its first game for only the fifth time and for the first time since 1978. The Wildcats also have beaten Auburn only once in 18 meetings since 1967. But there are signs that this might be the year Kentucky breaks through in the SEC after a history of bumping its head against the conference’s ceiling or falling down the stairs into the basement. Quarterback Terry Wilson is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury, and his numbers compare favorably with those of Auburn sophomore Bo Nix, who comes in with much more hype. But the difference might be the Wildcats’ defense, which returns nearly everyone from a unit that didn’t experience much drop-off from the departure of 2018 SEC defensive player of the year Josh Allen. …

LSU enters its season opener against Mississippi State down nine offensive starters — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were NFL first-round draft picks — and both coordinators from last year’s national title team. The Bulldogs have a new coach in Mike Leach and a new quarterback in Stanford transfer K.J. Costello, who has thrown 49 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions in three college seasons. Leach’s offensive chops might find a counterweight in an LSU defense that’s more seasoned than its offense and has a new coordinator with impressive bona fides in Bo Pelini. As Texas Tech’s head coach, Leach won both meetings with Pelini’s Nebraska squads, scoring a combined 68 points in 2008 and 2009. …