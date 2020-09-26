Time
Game
TV
Noon
Kansas State at No. 3 Oklahoma
Fox
Noon
No. 5 Florida at Mississippi
ESPN
Noon
No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn
SEC Network
Noon
No. 13 Central Florida at East Carolina
ABC
Noon
Georgia Southern at No. 19 Louisiana Lafayette
ESPN2
Noon
No. 24 Louisville at No. 21 Pittsburgh
ACC Network
1:30
Iowa State at TCU
Fox Sports 1
3:30
Mississippi State at No. 6 LSU
CBS
3:30
No. 8 Texas at Texas Tech
Fox
3:30
No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati
ESPN
3:30
West Virginia at No. 15 Oklahoma State
ABC
3:30
UTEP at Louisiana Monroe
ESPN2
4
No. 4 Georgia at Arkansas
SEC Network
4
Duke at Virginia
ACC Network
7
No. 2 Alabama at Missouri
ESPN
7:30
Vanderbilt at No. 10 Texas A&M
SEC Network Alternate
7:30
Florida State at No. 12 Miami
ABC
7:30
No. 16 Tennessee at South Carolina
SEC Network
7:30
Kansas at Baylor
ESPNU
8
N.C. State at No. 20 Virginia Tech
ACC Network
10:15
Troy at No. 18 BYU
ESPN
Kentucky is ranked ahead of its first game for only the fifth time and for the first time since 1978. The Wildcats also have beaten Auburn only once in 18 meetings since 1967. But there are signs that this might be the year Kentucky breaks through in the SEC after a history of bumping its head against the conference’s ceiling or falling down the stairs into the basement. Quarterback Terry Wilson is back after missing most of last season with a knee injury, and his numbers compare favorably with those of Auburn sophomore Bo Nix, who comes in with much more hype. But the difference might be the Wildcats’ defense, which returns nearly everyone from a unit that didn’t experience much drop-off from the departure of 2018 SEC defensive player of the year Josh Allen. …
LSU enters its season opener against Mississippi State down nine offensive starters — Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, wide receiver Justin Jefferson and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire were NFL first-round draft picks — and both coordinators from last year’s national title team. The Bulldogs have a new coach in Mike Leach and a new quarterback in Stanford transfer K.J. Costello, who has thrown 49 touchdown passes against 18 interceptions in three college seasons. Leach’s offensive chops might find a counterweight in an LSU defense that’s more seasoned than its offense and has a new coordinator with impressive bona fides in Bo Pelini. As Texas Tech’s head coach, Leach won both meetings with Pelini’s Nebraska squads, scoring a combined 68 points in 2008 and 2009. …
Who knows what to expect from Army-Cincinnati? Both are undefeated, winning their three games by a combined score of 134-27 against Middle Tennessee, Louisiana Monroe and Austin Peay. The Black Knights’ momentum may have been derailed by the cancellation of last week’s game against BYU, but considering that Army’s players have been sequestered on campus since June — and that Army players usually are the unflappable type — they probably have a pretty good routine going. Just like Army and its triple option, Cincinnati seems likely to lean on its running game with quarterback Desmond Ridder a somewhat inconsistent passer. The Bearcats had 10 players run the ball in their win over Austin Peay last week, and Ridder led the way with 57 yards on just four carries.