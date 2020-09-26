In that mix are last year’s national champion, three new coaches and another whose 10-year contract brings expectations of a record better than 17-9.

And there’s also No. 8 Auburn, where any coach is a two-game losing streak away from facing figurative pitchforks and torches. Luckily for Gus Malzahn, he has two Iron Bowl victories in the past three years to fall back on. Nonetheless, weirdness is automatically baked in at Auburn.

While the Tigers of the Plains invariably zig when they’re supposed to zag, the Tigers of Death Valley have nowhere to go but down after LSU’s dominant 15-0 run. Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow is one of nine offensive starters gone from a year ago, a group that included three first-round draft picks and will probably add a fourth in 2021 with wideout Ja’Marr Chase opting out of this season. Toss in a defense with three returning starters, and there is scant on-field continuity for last year’s title winners. Things will be quite different in Baton Rouge by default.

Does a non-juggernaut LSU open the door for a breakthrough season at No. 10 Texas A&M? Jimbo Fisher was lured away from Florida State to replicate his success in Tallahassee, but the Aggies under him are 1-5 against Alabama, Auburn and LSU so far. That won’t cut it. Don’t look for sweeping conclusions this week; Vanderbilt pays a visit to College Station.

Then there’s the three new coaches. Sam Pittman is the coaching lifer finally handed the keys to a job at a four-year school for the first time at 58. The problem is that school is Arkansas, which has lost 19 SEC games in a row and 23 of 27 overall. Winning one or two games — any one or two games — would hint at progress in Fayetteville.

Then there’s the odd couple of the Magnolia State. Lane Kiffin, 45, begins his fifth head coaching stint when Mississippi hosts Florida. The Rebels haven’t posted a winning record since 2015, the second-longest drought in the league behind Vanderbilt. Whatever way things unfold in Oxford in the next few years, it probably won’t be done in dull fashion.

Mike Leach, king of the pirates, took over at Mississippi State in January, charging back into the SEC for the first time since he was the offensive coordinator at Kentucky in the Tim Couch era. His weirdness will receive a far larger immediate audience in the SEC than it ever did in far-flung locales such as Texas Tech and Washington State.

So what does the change mean? In the short term, probably that Alabama will reclaim the division as long as everyone can actually navigate a 10-game season. But over the long haul, things probably won’t look much like the SEC West of 2019.

Five with the most at stake

1. Florida State. The Seminoles had an open date after their blundering 16-13 loss to Georgia Tech, and they’ll be without first-year coach Mike Norvell, who tested positive for the coronavirus, for a game at No. 12 Miami. Florida State has dropped three in a row to Miami for the first time since a six-game skid from 2000 to 2004, and a flat performance would give further reason to Florida State fans to write off this season.

2. Tennessee (and South Carolina, too). Coach Jeremy Pruitt got a two-year extension and a raise this week, which is swell for him and enviable to plenty of folks in the age of covid. But he also has some immediate expectations to contend with. Tennessee should be the third-best team in the SEC East, behind Georgia and Florida. That means it should handle a Gamecocks bunch coming off a 4-8 season. But Tennessee hasn’t done a bunch of things it should have done over the past decade.

3. Cincinnati. Central Florida impressed in its 49-21 rout of Georgia Tech. Now it’s the Bearcats’ turn to carry the banner for the American Athletic. There’s a case to be made that No. 22 Army at No. 14 Cincinnati is the best game of the weekend.

4. Virginia Tech. Assuming the No. 20 Hokies make it onto the field for their delayed opener, they’ll probably be shorthanded against an N.C. State team feeling decent about itself after a 45-42 triumph over Wake Forest. There’s a lot of variables in play for Justin Fuente’s team, but this is the sort of game it ought to snag if it is going to end up contending for an ACC title game appearance.

5. Auburn. One of college football’s great annual mysteries is what direction things will go on the Plains. Will it be one of those contend-for-a-playoff-berth seasons or a create-endless-angst-with-three-losses-before-Halloween year? Those wacky Tigers, they just keep you guessing … at least until they welcome No. 23 Kentucky to Jordan-Hare for an early kickoff.

Heisman watch

The SEC joins the fun this week and on the still-nascent Heisman Watch in another seven days.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 519 yards, four TDs passing. He’s still the favorite after a stress-free 15-minute workout against The Citadel in the Tigers’ second game. Clemson is off this weekend. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas; 426 yards, five TDs passing. After an open date following a pounding of Texas El Paso, Ehlinger and the Longhorns venture into Big 12 play at Texas Tech. (LW: 2)

3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami; 469 yards, four TDs passing; 92 yards, 1 TD rushing. He had his way with Louisville’s limited defense as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0. He gets a second consecutive prime-time date with Florida State coming to town. (LW: 6)

4. QB Brady White, Memphis; 280 yards, four TDs, 1 INT passing. White was excellent in the Tigers’ first game against Arkansas State. The problem is it’s anyone’s guess when they’ll play their second. Dates with Houston (last week) and Texas San Antonio (this week) were called off because of virus concerns. (LW: 3)

5. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson; 170 yards, 1 TD rushing; 4 receptions, 58 yards. Etienne bears watching simply because Clemson will feed him carries when it has to. Against Wake Forest and The Citadel, his services haven’t been required much beyond the first half. (LW: 5)