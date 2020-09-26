But a few thoughts on Kansas State first. The Wildcats landed their first road victory over a top-three team ever, and collected back-to-back victories over Oklahoma for the first time since 1993-97. That was the start of Kansas State’s emergence under Bill Snyder, but it also came at a forgettable time for the Sooners (they were a combined 27-30-1 in that five-year span under Gary Gibbs, Howard Schnellenberger and John Blake).

For the Wildcats to win their first two games against Oklahoma under coach Chris Klieman is a promising sign for the program’s long-term health. And for them to pull off this comeback two weeks after an opening loss to Arkansas State bodes well for this particular team’s resilience.

As much credit as senior quarterback Skylar Thompson deserves — and the three-year starter threw for 334 yards and a touchdown and ran for three more scores — Oklahoma (1-1, 0-1 Big 12) contributed mightily to its own demise.

Kansas State scored on five consecutive possessions at one point in the second half, needing two minutes or less to complete four of those drives. And while the Sooners’ defense surely could have been better, the Wildcats had only 105 total yards on the three drives accounting for their last 17 points.

Oklahoma, spoiled by Heisman candidates at quarterback for the last five years, got a mixed bag from redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler. He completed 30 of 41 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw three interceptions; one led to a K-State touchdown and another effectively ended the game.

In another program, one not expected to contend for a playoff berth and without the recent quarterback pedigree, the stakes and scrutiny might not be quite as high. Rattler doesn’t have such a luxury, but there’s still a lot to like despite the miscues.

The same can’t be said for Oklahoma’s playoff hopes. Sure, the Sooners could figure it all out, uncork a winning streak and win the Big 12 title with one loss. But it’s also a Big 12 that did not acquit itself well in a limited nonconference schedule (see the aforementioned Kansas State loss to Arkansas State, among others).

With the Big Ten and the Pac-12 now planning to play, Oklahoma’s margin of error was already smaller than initially anticipated. It got even smaller Saturday, and an encore of last season’s charge into the playoffs became a lot less likely.

Winners

Florida’s Kyles. It was a good day for the Gators’ offense, and an especially sublime afternoon for its skill-position players with the same first name.

Quarterback Kyle Trask threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns as Florida spoiled Lane Kiffin’s debut at Mississippi with a 51-35 triumph. His favorite target was tight end Kyle Pitts, who caught eight passes for 170 yards and four scores. This could be just the start for the duo this season in coach Dan Mullen’s system.

Nate Snyder. It was a rough start to the season for the Louisiana-Lafayette kicker. The Indiana graduate transfer (he served as the Hoosiers’ kickoff specialist last season) entered the day 1 of 4 on field goal attempts, and had missed from 34 yards at the end of the first half against Georgia Southern before connecting from 25 yards in the third quarter.

Those struggles are now forgotten in southwestern Louisiana, where Snyder drilled a 53-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Ragin’ Cajuns to a 20-18 victory.

Louisiana-Lafayette is 3-0 for the first time since 1988, winning once at the gun, once in overtime (at Georgia State) and once in dominant fashion at Iowa State. September isn’t even over, and it’s already one of the most memorable seasons in Ragin’ Cajuns history.

Shai Werts. If it wasn’t for Snyder, the Georgia Southern quarterback would receive even more attention for the two-point conversion that put the Eagles ahead in the first place.

It was part of a solid day for Werts, who was 11 of 18 for 255 yards and a touchdown.

Pittsburgh. The takeaway on the Panthers is the same as last week: The offense sure could stand to be explosive, but the defense is rendering that need entirely moot. The Panthers’ 23-20 victory over Louisville was another reminder of how Pitt is capable of bottling up quality offenses; the Cardinals managed just 223 yards on the day and mustered only a field goal in the second half.

Losers

Mark Stoops. There’s playing to win, and then there’s getting too cute by half. The Kentucky coach found his team down nine at Auburn with less than 10 minutes to play and facing a fourth-and-5 at its 30.

Want to take your chances going for it with your offense? It’s a roll of the dice, but understandable given the conditions. There’s no guarantee of getting two more possessions at that point.

Want to try a fake punt when there is reason for an opponent to think you’re desperate enough to try one? Not as shrewd a play. Auburn snuffed it out, and two plays later Bo Nix connected with Eli Stove on a 21-yard touchdown pass to seal a 29-13 victory.

Louisville. There’s nothing inherently wrong with losing at Pittsburgh, just like last week’s setback to Miami at home wasn’t particularly head-turning. Still, the Cardinals couldn’t get much traction against one of the ACC’s better defenses, picking up a third of their yardage on Javian Hawkins’ 75-yard scoring burst in the first half. (Hawkins had 12 carries for 3 yards outside of his touchdown).

It seems unlikely Louisville (1-2, 0-2 ACC) can position itself to claim the ever-coveted role as the ACC’s best team besides Clemson. Making matters worse: Quarterback Malik Cunningham was carted off with an injury in the final two minutes, a scary turn for a player who established himself as one of the most promising signal-callers in the ACC last season.

Central Florida’s penalties. Let’s not dwell too much on the Knights’ 51-28 victory at East Carolina. After all, they rolled up 632 yards, scored in all seven trips into the red zone and got a four-touchdown day from quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

But those penalties — all 19 of them, for 139 yards — are an eyesore. According to College Football Reference, it was the most flags called on an FBS team since Miami had 23 at Duke on Oct. 31, 2015, a game that ended with a wacky kickoff return.

Central Florida didn’t face nearly so much drama, and it did improve after committing 10 penalties in the first quarter. That included four false starts (by four different players) before the first play of its opening drive.

Heisman watch

The SEC joins the fun this week and on the still-nascent Heisman Watch in another seven days.

1. QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson; 519 yards, four TDs passing. He’s still the favorite after a stress-free 15-minute workout against The Citadel in the Tigers’ second game. Clemson is off this weekend. (Last week: 1)

2. QB Sam Ehlinger, Texas; 426 yards, five TDs passing. After an open date following a pounding of Texas El Paso, Ehlinger and the Longhorns venture into Big 12 play at Texas Tech. (LW: 2)

3. QB D’Eriq King, Miami; 469 yards, four TDs passing; 92 yards, 1 TD rushing. He had his way with Louisville’s limited defense as the Hurricanes improved to 2-0. He gets a second consecutive prime-time date with Florida State coming to town. (LW: 6)

4. QB Brady White, Memphis; 280 yards, four TDs, 1 INT passing. White was excellent in the Tigers’ first game against Arkansas State. The problem is it’s anyone’s guess when they’ll play their second. Dates with Houston (last week) and Texas San Antonio (this week) were called off because of virus concerns. (LW: 3)

5. RB Travis Etienne, Clemson; 170 yards, 1 TD rushing; 4 receptions, 58 yards. Etienne bears watching simply because Clemson will feed him carries when it has to. Against Wake Forest and The Citadel, his services haven’t been required much beyond the first half. (LW: 5)