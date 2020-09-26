And the numbers did pinball upward through the Bulldogs’ ­44-34 win over the No. 6 Tigers during a hot late afternoon. One receiver (Osirus Mitchell) caught seven passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns. An outstanding back (Kylin Hill) caught eight for 158 and a whiplash 75-yard touchdown. Another receiver, JaVonta Payton, helped himself to six for 122, while a tight end, Austin Williams, had seven for 57 and a touchdown.

They ran around at Leach’s diabolical angles, and all of it added up, and added up, and added up to a gobsmacking 623 passing yards on 36 completions for quarterback K.J. Costello, formerly of Stanford on some of the same days Leach worked at Washington State. And this being 2020, some of the oddity owed to the year’s overriding theme: sickness.

On the very eve of LSU’s first game since winning the title down the road in New Orleans on the 13th night of the year, Derek Stingley Jr. went to the hospital with an illness the team described as “acute” but not covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. Stingley, who was expected to recover fully, is a cornerback whose mastery affects the rest of the field, including shrinking it. He is the best player on a defense that Coach Ed Orgeron projected as upgraded under new coordinator Bo Pelini, a projection compelling given Orgeron’s background in defense.

Instead, things looked suddenly and positively haywire.

Faced with countering haywire, LSU quarterback Myles Brennan couldn’t quite keep up even while looking commendable for a first-time starter after Joe Burrow went off to the NFL. So LSU lost for the first time since Nov. 24, 2018 — and that everyday, seven-overtime, 74-72 game at Texas A&M. So Leach went to 1-0 at the third school in three conferences he has helmed. So northeast Mississippi prepared to go aflutter with anticipation, even if socially distanced.

So the season of the nation’s foremost football conference was underway, and already it was quirky even if it couldn’t match the Big 12 for nuttiness.

Around and inside the storied old Roman Colosseum of an SEC stadium, one could feel the non-energy in contrast to the visual and aural memory bank. With LSU’s mighty tailgates banned because of the pandemic, the parking lots looked strange, even unrecognizable, as if an annual visitor had ventured into some place yet unvisited. In the stadium that holds 102,321 over and over again, they played before 21,124, so the whole occasion resembled the waning moments of some rout of some hapless visitor led to Tiger Stadium for slaughter and payout, when the bulk of a typical crowd might have departed for refreshment and merriment.

When they raised their 2019 national championship flag, downtown Baton Rouge as backdrop, any ear trained on the sounds of the place might have found the sound four-fifths empty rather than one-fifth full. The scattered patrons who root their Tigers to geaux did manage to make their loudest sound with 9:01 left on the occasion of — of course — the officials reversing a fumble call in Mississippi State’s favor after a video review.

Funny, but LSU did look capable of being an ugly winner early on, and funny, but Costello contributed. On a series way back in inconvenient territory, he almost threw three pick-sixes. He did throw one, which Jabril Cox snared in the middle before heading to his right 14 yards into open terrain. It stood among several early plays that seemed to show how the strange and unpredictable offseason had dented everybody’s precision.

But, wait, no. Back came Costello, with answers for most any problems. Amid the second quarter on third and 10, he threw a 31-yard touchdown up the right side to Tyrell Shavers for a 10-7 lead. Just 2:27 before halftime, on third and 11, he threw left and short to Mitchell, getting the ball barely over Eli Ricks’s hand so that Mitchell could turn around and complete a 43-yard touchdown through nothing but air.

When LSU grabbed a 24-20 lead in the third quarter, Costello went right to Hill, who caught the ball on the left at the 33 and handled the last 67 himself. With 14:14 left in the game, Costello went to Williams for a skillful nine-yard catch against the left sideline in the end zone.

It was 34-24, and then Leach’s crew got the ball back. Yet 371 days after he coached a Washington State team that lost, 67-63, to UCLA after leading 49-17 with four minutes left in the third quarter, the improbable struck another late September. Three minutes and three seconds of playing time after Mississippi State had both the ball and a 10-point lead, the score stood 34-34 with 9:37 left.

That’s because Ricks made a commanding interception in tight coverage along the left sideline, setting up Brennan’s very pretty 33-yard touchdown pass to Terrace Marshall Jr. And then LSU safety JaCoby Stevens reached out made a heady and deliberate strip and fumble recovery of Costello as the quarterback bolted through a gap in the line, setting up Cade York’s 40-yard field goal.

The fourth-quarter tie had come, and the stadium responded as best it could — which, of course, wasn’t its best. Again, Mississippi State receivers went amok. Shavers went short across the middle and wound up traveling 37 yards, setting up Brandon Ruiz’s 43-yard field goal. And with a 71-yard, seven-play trip to close the scoring with 3:39 left, Costello found Mitchell heading into the right side of the end zone to haul in a beautiful 24-yard touchdown.