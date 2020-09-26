First, deep shots target a specific Washington weakness. The secondary has allowed the two longest passes of the NFL season by air yards. Though Rivera endorsed free safety Troy Apke, saying he has played better than outsiders think, he also emphasized there will be growing pains. The secondary’s troubles go beyond one player.

Second, the Browns’ deep shots will present schematic challenges. For example, while Rivera understands the dangers presented by Browns tight ends Austin Hooper and Harrison Bryant, he said “sometimes, you have to pick your poison.” Washington could be forced to do this Sunday when the Browns send their wide receivers long and create one-on-one matchups for the tight ends. This constant stretching of the defense could open passing lanes underneath and put the defense in an uncertain, reactive position.

On tape, this is what Rivera saw in the Browns’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals last week: A defense on its heels became more susceptible to play action, which the Browns have run 13.5 percent of the time this season (tied for the league’s 10th-most). This is predicated on the deep ball, and Rivera said he expects there will be “a couple times” when the Browns put eight in protection and take a shot.

“They’re going to send their two best wide receivers out, and one’s going to run a 17-yard dig and one’s going to run a post through the middle,” Rivera said. “They’re going to challenge you.”

The question is whether Washington can stop it.

In each of its first two games, Washington has started slow. The team has fallen into two double-digit deficits by the second quarter, a byproduct of slow offensive starts and early defensive miscues. I

n Week 1, Washington overcame its early mistakes to climb out of a 17-point hole and beat Philadelphia. But in Week 2, as Washington’s defense struggled to contain Kyler Murray, its offense struggled to find any real production until it was too late. So it should come as no surprise that the team has the NFL’s third-worst scoring differential (minus-30) in the first half, but the best scoring differential in the second half (plus-25).

As Rivera put it last weekend, Washington is “not experienced enough to overcome helping the other team beat you.” To balance it out he has emphasized starting faster in all three phases, and on offense, that likely begins with getting Terry McLaurin involved more. Washington’s leading receiver has just one target in the first quarter this season.

The Browns have the finest one-two rushing punch in the league. Nick Chubb (184 rushing yards, fifth in the NFL) and Kareem Hunt (158 yards, tied for ninth) are dangerous, and head coach/play-caller Kevin Stefanski has taken full advantage. Cleveland ran the ball on more than 60 percent of its plays last week, and through two games it leads the league in rushing yards after contact (232). The Browns’ production on the ground has created opportunities for the passing game, which can be just as threatening when hot.

Take the second quarter against Cincinnati, for instance: The Browns ran on eight of their first 12 plays, the last of which was a 13-yard run by Chubb, to set up Baker Mayfield’s play-action pass to Odell Beckham for a 43-yard touchdown.

Rivera had a similarly effective running duo in Carolina, with Jonathan Stewart and DeAngelo Williams, who played off each other to wear down defenses. He knows the ripple effect a productive run game can have on the rest of an offense — and in turn, an opposing defense

“It throws you off,” Rivera said. “ … You’re constantly going in and out with these guys, [and] now you’ve got to find a rhythm on defense on how to approach this.”

Injury report: This week’s focus is right tackle. Morgan Moses (hip) is questionable, but it would take a lot to keep him out; he hasn’t missed a start in five years. Rivera sounded optimistic this week, saying the team went out of its way to get Moses reps with Wes Schweitzer, the right guard replacing Brandon Scherff (MCL sprain). If Moses can’t go, though, his replacement will either be Cornelius Lucas, signed this offseason, or David Sharpe, acquired in a trade late in camp. Lucas seems more likely to get the nod because while Sharpe has been inactive, Lucas has played seven special-teams snaps.

Washington Washington Injury Status Cole Holcomb, LB Cole Holcomb, LB Knee Out Saahdiq Charles, OT Saahdiq Charles, OT Leg Out Morgan Moses, RT Morgan Moses, RT Hip Questionable Steven Sims Jr., WR Steven Sims Jr., WR Toe Questionable

For the Browns, they’ll be without starting defensive end Olivier Vernon (abdomen), starting cornerback Greedy Williams (shoulder) and backup linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee). Starting linebacker Mack Wilson (knee) and cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) are questionable, as is backup defensive end Adrian Clayborn (hip).

Cleveland Cleveland Injury Status Olivier Vernon, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Abdomen Out Jacob Phillips, LB Jacob Phillips, LB Knee Out Greedy Williams, CB Greedy Williams, CB Shoulder Out Denzel Ward, CB Denzel Ward, CB Groin Questionable Mack Wilson, LB Mack Wilson, LB Knee Questionable Adrian Clayborn, DE Adrian Clayborn, DE Hip Questionable

Washington’s offensive line is in for its toughest game of the early season. The unit is without Scherff, and if Moses doesn’t play, center Chase Roullier will be the only starting lineman from last season left in the lineup. Though Cleveland’s defensive line is banged up as well, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has already been under pressure on 35.1 percent of his dropbacks this season, ninth-most in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. One of the unifying factors in helping the offense start fast, stay on the field and score is keeping Haskins clean in the pocket — a challenge for a line in flux.