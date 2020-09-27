“Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well,” Montana tweeted Sunday. “We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

Per a statement from the LASD, the incident occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Saturday at Montana’s residence in Malibu. The 64-year-old former San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs star flagged down deputies who were on patrol in the area and told them that an unknown female had just entered his home, attempted to kidnap his grandchild and fled without the child.

According to the police report, Montana’s nine-month-old grandchild was sleeping in a playpen in the living room when the woman entered the home and proceeded to hold the child in her arms while moving to an upstairs area. Montana and his wife, Jennifer, “attempted to de-escalate the situation,” per the police, and asked that their grandchild be handed back to them.

Police said Jennifer Montana then physically removed the grandchild from the arms of the woman, who was later identified as Sodsai Dalzell. After being located in another home nearby, Dalzell was charged with kidnapping and burglary.

The LASD declined to provide any more information on the episode. According to records from the LASD’s Inmate Information Center, Dalzell is 39 years old, 5-foot-5 and 122 pounds. She is being held on $150,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday.

A four-time Super Bowl winner and three-time MVP of the game with the 49ers, Montana played for the team from 1979 to 1992 before spending his final two seasons with the Chiefs, whom he led to the 1994 AFC championship game and the playoffs the following season. Montana twice won NFL MVP honors and was selected for eight Pro Bowls, and he was hailed by many as the greatest quarterback in NFL history before Tom Brady rewrote the postseason record book with the New England Patriots.

Montana and his wife, a former actress and model, married in 1985 after they met on the set of an ad. They have four children.