On the flip side, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Gardner Minshew II — all 24 or younger — each passed for at least 300 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2. But the biggest splash was made by Justin Herbert, an emergency rookie starter for the Los Angeles Chargers. Of the 13 quarterbacks who were top 10 picks in the draft over the past five years, 11 started.

Here’s a snapshot of Sunday’s action with 11 teams (Arizona, Buffalo, Baltimore, Chicago, Green Bay, Kansas City, Las Vegas, the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh, Tennessee and Seattle) at 2-0, tying 2008, 2006 and 1998 for the most ever:

All times Eastern All times Eastern 1 1 Texans at Steelers CBS 1 1 Bengals at Eagles CBS 1 1 49ers at Giants Fox 1 1 Raiders at Patriots CBS 1 1 Titans at Vikings CBS 1 1 Washington at Browns Fox 1 1 Rams at Bills Fox 1 1 Bears at Falcons Fox 4:05 4:05 Panthers at Chargers CBS 4:05 4:05 Jets at Colts CBS 4:25 4:25 Cowboys at Seahawks Fox 4:25 4:25 Buccaneers at Broncos Fox 4:25 4:25 Lions at Cardinals Fox 8:20 8:20 Packers at Saints NBC

1 p.m. games

The Rams-Bills matchup should quicken your pulse a little. Both are 2-0, and Josh Allen is coming off a 415-yard passing performance against the Dolphins that included four touchdown passes. But the Rams are looking powerful again in a division in which three teams are 2-0, so a victory here would be especially significant for the Bills. . . .

The Steelers are never a surprise when they’re winning. It’s what they do. After beating the Giants and Broncos, they should face a tougher test from the Texans, who are 0-2 and desperate to keep their season from slipping away. If there are any consolations for the Texans, beyond having Deshaun Watson at quarterback, maybe it’s that they have twice made the playoffs after 0-2 starts under Bill O’Brien (in 2015 and 2018) and have yet to play an AFC South game. Their losses were to the Chiefs and Ravens, thanks to the dastardly schedule maker. . . .

As with New England’s game against the Seahawks last week, it’s tough not to mention history when it comes to the Patriots and the Raiders, who will be reminded of the tuck-rule game from January 2002. Last week in their first game in Las Vegas, the Raiders bounced back from a 10-0 deficit to beat the Saints. Derek Carr outperformed Drew Brees by completing 28 of 38 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions. Now Las Vegas will face Cam Newton, whom Raiders Coach Jon Gruden this past week called “Slam Newton” because he’s “a power forward playing quarterback.” Newton is healthy and seemingly on a mission, having completed 30 of 44 passes for 397 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 47 yards and two scores in the Sunday night loss to the Seahawks. With a Week 4 game at the Chiefs looming, the Patriots must resist the temptation to look ahead.

4 p.m. games

Tyrod Taylor lost his job in Cleveland when he suffered a concussion and Baker Mayfield stepped up. Then last week, in an injury that could only happen in 2020, Taylor’s lung was punctured by a Chargers team doctor as he administered a painkilling injection. Herbert started and played with aplomb, losing only when Kansas City’s Harrison Butker booted a 58-yard field goal in overtime. Herbert completed 22 of 33 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown (with an interception) and rushed for 18 yards and a score. Herbert is set to start again Sunday and may have better luck against the winless Panthers. . . .

Russell Wilson’s MVP campaign continued with a 288-yard, five-touchdown passing performance in Week 2 as the Seahawks watched the Patriots’ final drive fizzle at the 1-yard line. They will face a Cowboys team that is enigmatic, as always. They turned what looked like a sure loss Sunday into a 40-39 victory over the Falcons, who appear to be set on squandering the talents of Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Dak Prescott became the first player in the Super Bowl era with 300 or more passing yards (he finished with 450) and three or more rushing touchdowns. . . .

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers are playing the Broncos, the only team against which he has a losing record (8-9 overall; 7-6 in the regular season and 1-3 in the playoffs). This is the first time he has played in Denver since 2017, when the Patriots won, 41-16.

Sunday night game

The Saints are 10-0 at home on “Sunday Night Football” during the Brees-Sean Payton era. The Packers have started strong, albeit by beating up on the Vikings and Lions, and Rodgers’s scorched-earth tour rolls on with a healthy assist from running back Aaron Jones. Rodgers has 604 passing yards and six touchdowns in two games, and Jones rushed for 168 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries against the Lions on Sunday. But Rodgers’s favorite target, Davante Adams, suffered a hamstring injury against Detroit and is doubtful for the game in New Orleans.

