NFL modifies rules for fake crowd noise in stadiums
The NFL has adjusted its parameters for artificial crowd noise within stadiums for the Week 3 games.
For games with fewer than 2,500 fans in the stands, the home team now can play the fake crowd noise between 70 and 80 decibels. It must be played at a constant volume throughout the game, other than during breaks in play, and the home team must notify the league of its choice by 90 minutes before kickoff. There is no longer a decibel-level limit for the volume of PA announcements, music and other audio prompts played with the stadium.
For games with 2,500 or more fans, the home team no longer is required to play artificial crowd noise within the stadium. If a team chooses to use fake crowd noise under those circumstances, it faces the same restrictions as those specified for games with fewer than 2,500 fans.
The NFL reviewed the policy after the season’s first two weeks, as promised. The policy to begin the season had been to use fake crowd noise within all stadiums, with or without fans, at a constant 70 decibels, with the combination of the artificial crowd noise and any in-stadium music or PA announcements limited to 75 decibels.
The league warned teams before the season that any violations of the rules could result in fines, suspensions of the loss of draft choices.
A separate version of artificial crowd noise, reactive to game situations, is being utilized on TV broadcasts of NFL games.
The league made the changes after receiving feedback from teams.
Three Watts make the Texans-Steelers matchup unusual
The game between the Houston Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers will feature an NFL oddity: three brothers on the field at the same time.
On the Texans side, it’ll be J.J. Watt. For the Steelers, it’s T.J. Watt on defense and Derek Watt on offense. They are believed to be only the fourth trio of brothers to appear in one game together in NFL history. It happened in 1920, according to the league, when Frank and Ted Nesser of the Columbus Panhandles played against their brother Al of the Akron Pros. Bill, Cobb and Joe Rooney played together in 1924 for the Duluth Kelleys and at other times later during the decade.
Oddly, Sunday’s game marks the second consecutive season in which three brothers have shared a field on the same day. It happened in the 15th week of last season when Tremaine, Terrell and Trey Edmunds faced one another in a game between the Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Trey and Terrell played for the Steelers, Tremaine for the Bills.
Although J.J., 31, has gotten more accolades over the years, T.J., who is 25, comes into the game tied for the NFL lead with 2½ sacks and fresh from earning AFC defensive player of the week honors. Derek, 27, hasn’t lost a game since signing with the Steelers as a free agent in the spring.
“For me it was super important in my development to play with J.J. and Derek to get beat up on a lot when I was younger,” T.J. Watt told the Associated Press. “But [the lesson was to] just kind of be resilient and continue to grow and learn from my experiences playing up with those guys.”
Three women will make NFL history in Cleveland
For the first time in NFL history, there will be a female coach on each sideline and a female official working the game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.
Sarah Thomas, of course, is a regular fixture as a game official, becoming the NFL’s first full-time female official in 2015.
The Washington team will have Jennifer King, a full-year intern, on the sideline, with Callie Brownson, the Browns’ chief of staff, across the field.
With her hiring by Ron Rivera in February, King became the first Black female coach in the NFL after interning for two seasons with Rivera when he was the coach of the Carolina Panthers. She presently works with running backs.
“I can’t help but think of the historic significance of today,” Rivera tweeted before kickoff. “Very happy for all the women involved in our @NFL game & very proud of @JenniferKing5 #GameChanger”
Brownson, the first woman hired as a full-time NCAA Division I coach at Dartmouth before the 2018 season, was hired by the Browns in January after internships with the Buffalo Bills as a coach and the New York Jets as a scout. Under Coach Kevin Stefanski, her job is similar to the one Stefanski had under Brad Childress in 2006.
“It’s very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski told the Browns’ website in January. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have.
“I think she’s a go-getter. She’s self-motivated. She’s going to put all of her energy into this gig. What’s exciting for me is ultimately I want to develop young coaches. She’s someone that has worked on the offensive side of the ball, worked on special teams, has a great knowledge of the game and I want to let her expand that knowledge and develop her as a head coach.”
Raiders being investigated for unauthorized locker room access
The NFL is investigating whether the Las Vegas Raiders violated coronavirus protocol after reportedly allowing an unauthorized person to enter the locker room after their victory Monday night over the New Orleans Saints.
A person familiar with the situation confirmed that the Raiders are the team involved, as ESPN first reported. At issue was whether a team employee who was not credentialed entered the locker room, Adam Schefter reported. Only 40 employees are allowed to enter the locker room.
The league previously had informed teams that a team, which the NFL did not identify, was being investigated for unauthorized locker room access.
The Raiders have already run afoul of the coronavirus protocols and were fined $250,000 for violations of the NFL’s directive on face coverings. Coach Jon Gruden was fined an additional $100,000 for not wearing a mask properly on the sideline, a violation of protocol, during Monday night’s win over the Saints. He was one of five coaches fined for not following mask policy during the Week 2 games. Gruden apologized and said he wasn’t flaunting the rules while revealing that he had the virus over the summer.
Gruden said during a postgame video conference with reporters that he’d “had the virus” and added that he was “doing my best” with the protocol.
“I’m very sensitive about it, but I’m calling plays,” Gruden said. “I just want to communicate in these situations. I apologize and if I get fined, I will have to pay the fine.”
Bears-Falcons game is a go as all players, coaches and officials are cleared to play
A reported positive coronavirus test won’t keep the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears from playing as scheduled Sunday in Atlanta. That game is expected to be played — along with the others on the Sunday slate as all players, coaches and officials leaguewide were cleared for Sunday’s games based on the results of Saturday’s testing, according to a person familiar with the testing results.
Falcons players and personnel were cleared to participate after being tested Saturday, according to the person with knowledge of the results. The league and the NFL Players Association performed contact tracing after Atlanta rookie cornerback A.J. Terrell, the team’s first-round draft pick, reportedly tested positive on Friday.
According to three people familiar with the situation, the league believed by Saturday evening that there would be no further issues, with one saying it “doesn’t appear to be an issue.” Another was even more confident, saying there are “no issues.” But two others with knowledge of the matter were more cautious, with one saying there was “nothing solid yet” and another indicating that Sunday morning’s test results would “guide it all.”
Terrell was placed on the Falcons’ covid-19 reserve list Saturday and the team declined to confirm reports that he had tested positive. He practiced Friday, according to the team’s injury report, but reportedly did not participate in Saturday’s walk-through.
Terrell is the second NFL player to miss a game this season because of a coronavirus issue. An unidentified player was withheld from his team’s Week 2 game after exhibiting covid-19 symptoms that morning, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. That player had tested negative the previous day.