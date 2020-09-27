For the first time in NFL history, there will be a female coach on each sideline and a female official working the game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.

Sarah Thomas, of course, is a regular fixture as a game official, becoming the NFL’s first full-time female official in 2015.

The Washington team will have Jennifer King, a full-year intern, on the sideline, with Callie Brownson, the Browns’ chief of staff, across the field.

With her hiring by Ron Rivera in February, King became the first Black female coach in the NFL after interning for two seasons with Rivera when he was the coach of the Carolina Panthers. She presently works with running backs.

“I can’t help but think of the historic significance of today,” Rivera tweeted before kickoff. “Very happy for all the women involved in our @NFL game & very proud of @JenniferKing5 #GameChanger”

Brownson, the first woman hired as a full-time NCAA Division I coach at Dartmouth before the 2018 season, was hired by the Browns in January after internships with the Buffalo Bills as a coach and the New York Jets as a scout. Under Coach Kevin Stefanski, her job is similar to the one Stefanski had under Brad Childress in 2006.

“It’s very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski told the Browns’ website in January. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have.