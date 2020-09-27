NFL Week 3: What you need to read
The latest: After slew of injuries, NFL isn’t ready to draw any conclusions as to why | Sean Payton, Jon Gruden the latest NFL coaches fined for mask-wearing violations
Best bets: Week 3 Fantasy: How to replace Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey
Columns: The NFL remains our brutal thrill. This season will test its limits. | It’s too early for NFL teams to panic — except maybe for these five | Russell Wilson has never been considered the NFL’s best QB. It might be time. | As Kyler Murray soars, Dwayne Haskins is still playing catch-up
Read deeper...
• NFL coaches have to wear masks. Players (mostly) don’t. Here’s why. | Which NFL stadiums will allow fans | How one team fought the virus | What NFL football will look like during the pandemic
• Could the loaded NFC West earn four playoff spots? It’s possible, but unlikely. | For years, NFL teams have coveted the prototypical quarterback. Now there isn’t one.
• NFL broadcasts promised ‘unity’ without politics, but some players didn’t stick to the script | Colin Kaepernick calls out the NFL’s social justice gestures as ‘propaganda’ | Steelers helmets will honor Antwon Rose Jr., a 17-year-old killed by a police officerShow More