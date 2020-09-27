September 27, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Packers-Saints matchup
By Mark Maske
Quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints try to get things fixed when they host the Packers in an interesting “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New Orleans.
The Saints are 1-1 after a loss Monday night at Las Vegas and again will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain. The Thomas-less offense had its issues against the Raiders and Brees is facing scrutiny, with some observers questioning whether he still has the arm strength to throw the ball effectively down the field.
The Packers are off to a 2-0 beginning and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing very well in the season after the franchise used a first-round draft pick on his potential successor in Jordan Love. Rodgers has six touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 119.4 through two games. But the Packers could be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury.