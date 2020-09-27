Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are playing without standout wide receiver Davante Adams, who is on the inactive list because of a hamstring injury. Allen Lazard provided his impression of a No. 1 wideout on this drive, however. He made a tumbling catch of a deep throw by Rodgers, who lofted the ball down the field while moving to his left. That 48-yard gain gave the Packers a first down at the New Orleans 2-yard line. They were pushed back to the 5, but on second down from there, Rodgers rolled to his right and flipped a pass to Lazard for the touchdown. (Packers 13, Saints 7, 10:32 left in the second quarter)