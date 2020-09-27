Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers take on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints at the Superdome on Sunday Night Football. Follow along for live updates during the game.
What you need to know
How to watch: Kick off is at 8:20 p.m. on NBC; stream at nbcsports.com.
What to watch for: The Saints are 1-1 and again will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who has a high ankle sprain. Brees is facing scrutiny, with some observers questioning whether he still has the arm strength to throw the ball effectively down the field. The Packers are off to a 2-0 beginning and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing very well.
The Saints drew closer with a field goal, as kicker Wil Lutz connected from 45 yards. (Packers 13, Saints 10, 4:28 left in the second quarter)
September 27, 2020 at 9:19 PM EDT
Aaron Rodgers-to-Allen Lazard touchdown moves Packers back in front
By Mark Maske
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers are playing without standout wide receiver Davante Adams, who is on the inactive list because of a hamstring injury. Allen Lazard provided his impression of a No. 1 wideout on this drive, however. He made a tumbling catch of a deep throw by Rodgers, who lofted the ball down the field while moving to his left. That 48-yard gain gave the Packers a first down at the New Orleans 2-yard line. They were pushed back to the 5, but on second down from there, Rodgers rolled to his right and flipped a pass to Lazard for the touchdown. (Packers 13, Saints 7, 10:32 left in the second quarter)
September 27, 2020 at 9:02 PM EDT
Another field goal for Packers
By Mark Maske
The Packers are moving the ball well but settling for field goals so far. Mason Crosby added a 33-yarder to his earlier 52-yarder. (Saints 7, Packers 6, 14:12 left in the second quarter)
September 27, 2020 at 8:47 PM EDT
Alvin Kamara takes over as Saints get touchdown
By Mark Maske
Tailback Alvin Kamara took over as the Saints got the game’s first touchdown. He set it up with a 49-yard run and scored it with an 11-yard catch. Kamara cut across the middle, grabbed the pass from Drew Brees and broke a tackle to extend the football over the goal line. On the long run, Kamara dashed through a hole on the left side of the offensive line and cut to the sideline before sprinting into the Green Bay secondary. (Saints 7, Packers 3, 5:07 left in the first quarter)
September 27, 2020 at 8:40 PM EDT
Packers move in front with field goal
By Mark Maske
The Packers have the early lead in New Orleans thanks to a 52-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. A promising opening drive by Green Bay was derailed by a Saints sack of Aaron Rodgers for a 12-yard loss. The Packers’ defense had forced a punt by the Saints on the game’s opening possession. (Packers 3, Saints 0, 7:30 left in the first quarter)
September 27, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT
What to watch for during Sunday night’s Packers-Saints matchup
By Mark Maske
Quarterback Drew Brees and the Saints try to get things fixed when they host the Packers in an interesting “Sunday Night Football” matchup in New Orleans.
The Saints are 1-1 after a loss Monday night at Las Vegas and again will be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is sidelined by a high ankle sprain. The Thomas-less offense had its issues against the Raiders and Brees is facing scrutiny, with some observers questioning whether he still has the arm strength to throw the ball effectively down the field.
The Packers are off to a 2-0 beginning and quarterback Aaron Rodgers is playing very well in the season after the franchise used a first-round draft pick on his potential successor in Jordan Love. Rodgers has six touchdown passes, no interceptions and a passer rating of 119.4 through two games. But the Packers could be without wide receiver Davante Adams, who is listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury.
