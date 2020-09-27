“It’s been my dream to play college basketball,” Lewis said in his commitment video. “Today, I am one step closer to making that dream a reality.”
Coach Mark Turgeon has recruited well lately, adding three players to the 2021 class since the spring — Julian Reese, a four-star forward from Baltimore; shooting guard Ike Cornish, another local four-star prospect; and James Graham III, a three-star small forward who became a fast-rising prospect this summer. That group, which will arrive on campus in a year, ranks 11th in the country and fourth in the Big Ten. The Terps still have a scholarship available in the 2021 class and two scholarships available if junior guard Aaron Wiggins leaves early for the NBA.
Maryland point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. graduated this year after starting every game of his college career and scoring 14.5 points per game. Eric Ayala, a junior who has started since his freshman year, played at point guard occasionally for Maryland and will probably handle that role during the 2020-21 season. Freshman guard Aquan Smart could also contribute at that position.
The college basketball season will begin Nov. 25, only delayed three weeks because of the novel coronavirus pandemic. After last year’s Maryland team was projected to earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament that was canceled, the Terps lost Cowan and standout sophomore forward Jalen Smith. The Terps added two transfers — forwards Galin Smith from Alabama and Jairus Hamilton from Boston College — as well as three scholarship freshmen.
Read more on college sports: