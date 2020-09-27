Perry’s second goal Saturday night, at 9:23 of double overtime, gave the Stars a 3-2 win over the Lightning in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup finals and let the Stars stave off elimination. Game 6 is Monday night in the NHL’s postseason bubble at Edmonton’s Rogers Place.

Perry has three goals in the past two games.

“Oh, man, he’s great right there. Fun to watch him down there,” Stars forward Joe Pavelski said of Perry’s game-winner in the crease.

Earlier Saturday, Stars interim coach Rick Bowness alluded to the team’s resilience throughout the postseason and reiterated the “full faith” he has in his players. That mind-set carried over into Game 5 as the Stars withstood multiple late pushes from Tampa Bay, which was eager to close the series and head home from the NHL’s unusual postseason amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With a depleted lineup for a team that has taken an all-hands-on-deck approach to the playoffs, Dallas found some comeback magic Saturday night. Even after it managed only two shots on goal during the first overtime period, Dallas finally sneaked one past Vasilevskiy in double overtime.

Before the game went beyond regulation for the second straight day, Pavelski saved the Stars in the third period with his game-tying goal with 6:45 remaining. Anthony Cirelli nearly had Tampa Bay hoisting the Stanley Cup after his shot beat Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin with about four minutes left, but it pinged off the post.

Tampa Bay appeared to have all the momentum heading into Game 5 after it went ahead 3-1 in the series with a 5-4 overtime win Friday night. But in the second game of the Stanley Cup finals’ first back-to-back since 2009, the Lightning struggled to get going offensively.

In a mostly stagnant opening period, Dallas got the scoring started with Perry’s tally under the arm of Vasilevskiy (30 saves) at 17:52. It was Perry’s fourth goal of the postseason, but he wasn’t done.

Ondrej Palat evened the score at 4:37 of the second, cutting in from the right wing and sliding the puck around Khudobin’s right pad. It was his 11th goal of the playoffs.

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev gave Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead with a shot from the point at 3:38 of the third period off a drop pass from Brayden Point. But after his team came up empty during its second power-play chance, Pavelski gave Dallas the equalizer.

That was Pavelski’s 61st career playoff goal, the most by a U.S.-born player. Pavelski, who has 13 goals in 26 postseason games this year, had 14 goals in 24 playoff games while reaching the finals with San Jose in 2016.

Khudobin came out on top, continuing his surprising postseason run. With 39 saves Saturday, he became the fifth goaltender since 1955-56 to record at least 700 saves in a single postseason.

Still, teams that go up 3-1 in a best-of-seven series in the finals own a series record of 33-1. The only team to come back was the Toronto Maple Leafs, who won the Stanley Cup in 1942 after losing the first three games.

On Saturday, the Stars were without Roope Hintz (who suffered an injury on a hit from Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson in the second period of Game 4), Blake Comeau, Radek Faksa and Ben Bishop, who were deemed “unfit to play.” Justin Dowling made his 2020 postseason debut by taking Hintz’s place in the lineup. With Comeau, Hintz and Faksa out, the Stars were missing three of their top five penalty-killing forwards.

Tampa Bay was again without its captain; Steven Stamkos has missed all but one game this postseason — Game 3 of this series, when he played 2:47 and scored on his first shot before exiting. Stamkos is questionable for the rest of the series but has not been ruled out.

“We’ve been in this situation before,” Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. “We’re a resilient group. We know how to respond to adversity.”