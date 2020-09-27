“I think we enjoy being called underdogs,” Tyler Seguin said after Game 5 in the team’s 3-2 win. “Every person this whole time we’ve been in the bubble seeming to choose the other team we’re playing, we relish that. We believe in each other, we’ve got a confident group, and we don’t want to leave the bubble. We’re having fun.”

With Corey Perry’s two-goal night — including the game-winner in double overtime in front of the net — Game 5 was Dallas’s ninth comeback win of the playoffs, which tied its franchise record in a single postseason. The record was previously set in 1999 when the Stars claimed the only Stanley Cup in their history. Only one NHL team has collected more comeback wins than the Stars in a single postseason: the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2009 (10).

“We came here with 51 people and all those guys in that dressing room believe that we can go out there and get this done,” Perry said. “That’s all that really matters.”

And while the Stars will try to tie the series up during Game 6 Monday night, teams that hold a 3-2 lead in a best-of-seven finals hold an all-time record of 33-8 (.805).

However, Tampa Bay will have to try to win Monday without its captain, Steven Stamkos. Coach Jon Cooper ruled Stamkos out for the rest of the series during Sunday’s media availability. Stamkos has missed all but one game this postseason — Game 3 of this series, when he played 2:47 and scored on his first shot before not playing the remainder of the game with an undisclosed injury.

“Hopefully the next time we see him on the ice is for a trophy presentation,” Cooper said.

What has the needle shifting Dallas’s way, besides the momentum carrying from the win, is the play of their experienced leaders in Perry, 35, and Joe Pavelski, 36. The last six goals in the postseason scored by the Stars this postseason have been scored by Perry and Pavelski, the two oldest players on the Stars’ roster. Both of which were also offseason free agent signings.

Pavelski, who matched Tampa Bay’s Brayden Point for the league lead with 13 goals this postseason, also scored his 61st career playoff goal Saturday night, giving him the record for the most playoff goals by a U.S.-born player. Pavelski has 13 goals in 26 postseason games this year. During the regular season, Pavelski had 14 goals total. Perry, who has five goals this postseason including three in his last two games, also had five.

“With how they playing I don’t know if you can call them old,” Seguin cracked. “They seem to have the best endurance out of all of us. Joe keeps on getting the late goals and Perry played a great game [Saturday].”

Both players have made it to the finals before, with Perry winning the Cup in 2007 with Anaheim. Pavelski led the Sharks into their first Stanley Cup finals in 2016, but has not won the hardware himself.

“I was a young kid coming into the league, 22 years old and I had the opportunity to win,” Perry said. “Here we are 13 years later and we’ve got a chance to do it with this group. In that dressing room we believe we can and that’s the biggest thing. It’s belief and resiliency throughout this whole season.”

However, Dallas still has an uphill climb and Tampa Bay is confident in their ability to rebound. Tampa Bay has been in similar situation before during these playoffs. Holding a 3-1 series lead, the Lightning lost Game 5 to the New York Islanders in the Eastern Conference finals, only to beat the Islanders in Game 6 to advance to the finals.

“It’s not easy,” Barclay Goodrow said about trying to shut the door in Game 6 and avoid going to a Game 7. “Especially when you make it to the Cup finals, you are obviously going to get their best, their hardest push. from series 1, 2, 3, 4, that push from the team gets harder and harder.”

Said Yanni Gourde: “At the end of the day that is what playoffs are about. “You are not going to win every time, every elimination game. you just got to go out there and play our best during that particular game and go from there.”