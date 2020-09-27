Radio: 630, 980 AM; 105.9 FM
Browns capitalize on Dwayne Haskins interception, take 10-7 lead in second quarter
On second-and-25 from the Cleveland 41, Dwayne Haskins overthrew tight end Logan Thomas and Browns safety Karl Joseph came down with the easy interception. Joseph had the ball knocked loose after a touchdown-saving tackle by Morgan Moses on his interception return, but Browns cornerback Tavierre Thomas fell on the ball at the Washington 28.
Three plays later, Nick Chubb ran for a 16-yard touchdown to give Cleveland its first lead of the game. (Cleveland 10, Washington 7, 5:58 left in the second quarter)
Washington’s Chase Young ruled out with a groin injury
Washington rookie defensive lineman Chase Young appeared to suffer an injury on the final play of Cleveland’s previous scoring drive and was shown limping to the locker room. He has since been ruled out with a groin injury.
It’s a tough way for Young’s day to end with his family among the 6,000 fans inside FirstEnergy Stadium. Washington will be without Young and Matt Ioannidis, who left Sunday’s game with an arm injury, for the rest of the afternoon.
Browns cut Washington’s lead to 7-3 in second quarter; Matt Ioannidis out with arm injury
On fourth-and-7 at the Washington 37-yard line, Cleveland Coach Kevin Stefanski elected to keep his offense on the field. He was rewarded for that decision when Baker Mayfield connected with tight end Austin Hooper for eight yards and a first down on the ensuing play. The Washington defense tightened from there and forced the Browns to settle for a 42-yard field goal by Cody Parkey.
Washington will be without defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis for the remainder of the game after he was ruled out with an arm injury. (Washington 7, Cleveland 3, 10:46 left in the second quarter)
Washington takes 7-0 lead on Dwayne Haskins touchdown pass in the first quarter
For the first time this season, Washington scored first. A 17-yard touchdown pass from Dwayne Haskins to wide receiver Dontrelle Inman on a seam route capped an eight-play, 75-yard drive. The big plays on the march included a 22-yard run by rookie wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden and a 21-yard completion to Terry McLaurin.
The completion to McLaurin followed a heads-up play by Washington wide receiver Isaiah Wright, who turned into a defender and jarred what looked to be a sure interception out of Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s hands on a bad throw by Haskins. (Washington 7, Cleveland 0, 1:44 left in the first quarter)
Washington and Cleveland trading punts in scoreless first quarter
Washington began its first possession on its own 8-yard line and put together a solid seven-play drive, including three completions by Dwayne Haskins to start the game, which ultimately stalled in Cleveland territory.
The Browns’ ensuing drive ended with a sack of Baker Mayfield by Jonathan Allen on third-and-nine at the Cleveland 38. It was Washington’s NFL-leading 12th sack of the season. The Browns have managed only five rushing yards on four carries thus far. (Washington 0, Cleveland 0, 5:08 left in the first quarter)
Washington forces a punt on Browns’ opening possession
Washington won the coin toss and elected to defer, giving Cleveland the ball first. The Browns moved the ball on their opening drive, with Baker Mayfield completing his first three passes, before a drop by Kareem Hunt on a third-down throw over the middle forced a Cleveland punt. (Washington 0, Cleveland 0, 11:43 left in the first quarter)
Washington Football Team players wear ‘Breonna Deserves Better’ T-shirts
Before Sunday’s game, several Washington players, including Landon Collins and Dontrelle Inman, wore T-shirts that read “Breonna Deserves Better” to protest the Kentucky grand jury’s decision last week not to charge police officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Breonna Taylor.
“It’s really disgusting to think about [no charges in this case] because of how fragile human life is and the importance of your last breath,” Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins told reporters on Wednesday. “I feel like in situations like this we can’t be too [desensitized] to it because you have to understand the importance of life. … [To] just think, ‘Oh, whatever happened happened,’ and to move on isn’t fair. If it was my sister or my mom or my dad or if I have kids one day, even my kids, I’ll be frank, I’ll be pissed off. Very pissed off.”
Three women will make NFL history in Cleveland
For the first time in NFL history, there will be a female coach on each sideline and a female official working the game between the Washington Football Team and Cleveland Browns.
Sarah Thomas, of course, is a regular fixture as a game official, becoming the NFL’s first full-time female official in 2015. The Washington team will have Jennifer King, a full-year intern, on the sideline, with Callie Brownson, the Browns’ chief of staff, across the field.
With her hiring by Ron Rivera in February, King became the first Black female coach in the NFL after interning for two seasons with Rivera when he was the coach of the Carolina Panthers. She presently works with running backs.
“I can’t help but think of the historic significance of today,” Rivera tweeted before kickoff. “Very happy for all the women involved in our @NFL game & very proud of @JenniferKing5 #GameChanger”
Brownson, the first woman hired as a full-time NCAA Division I coach at Dartmouth before the 2018 season, was hired by the Browns in January after internships with the Buffalo Bills as a coach and the New York Jets as a scout. Under Coach Kevin Stefanski, her job is similar to the one Stefanski had under Brad Childress in 2006.
“It’s very involved in every aspect of a football operation,” Stefanski told the Browns’ website in January. “Callie is uniquely situated where she can go interact with football ops or PR or the locker room or the equipment room. She’s really the liaison to the rest of the building for me. I’m going to lean on her heavily and already have."
What to watch for when Washington faces the Browns
After a humbling loss to the Arizona Cardinals in the desert, Washington makes its first trip to Cleveland since 2012 looking to climb back above .500. One week after overcoming an early 17-0 deficit to stun the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington couldn’t recover from a 20-0, first-half deficit against Arizona. Coach Ron Rivera is hoping for a faster start against the 1-1 Browns.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins has struggled in the first two quarters of both games before showing improvement after halftime. He and the Washington offensive line will be without right guard Brandon Scherff, who suffered a knee injury against the Cardinals. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin had seven catches for 125 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss and could be posed for another big game against a Cleveland defense that allowed 315 yards passing to Bengals rookie quarterback Joe Burrow in its last outing.
Cleveland running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt both rank in the top 10 in rushing yards through two weeks. The duo’s effectiveness has helped set up opportunities off play-action for quarterback Baker Mayfield, whose weapons include wide receivers Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. Washington gave up a couple of long passing plays in last week’s loss to Arizona, but the secondary could receive a boost with the expected return of cornerback Kendall Fuller from a knee injury.
Sunday’s game also features a bit of history. For the first time in an NFL regular season game, there will be a female coach on both sidelines (Washington’s Jennifer King and Cleveland’s Callie Brownson) and a female official (Sarah Thomas).