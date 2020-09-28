Marlins Manager Don Mattingly spent his first day back introducing himself to his new players, many of whom he had never met. Cardinals counterpart Mike Shildt took one look at his team’s newly configured schedule, featuring 11 doubleheaders and a total of 53 games over 44 days, “And my head about blew off,” he recalled.

Over the weekend, when the mad scramble for the final spots in the eight-team National League playoff field had settled, both the Marlins and Cardinals made the cut. Miami, as the sixth seed, will travel to Chicago to face the Cubs in the three-game wild-card round, while St. Louis, the fifth seed, heads to San Diego to face the Padres. The Marlins clinched Friday, while the Cardinals were stretched to the season’s final day, winning Sunday over the Milwaukee Brewers and thus avoiding a makeup doubleheader Monday against the Detroit Tigers.

In a regular season that itself feels like a miracle — a total of 898 games played amid a global pandemic, across 17 states plus the District of Columbia, without the protective “bubble” model employed by other sports — the Marlins and Cardinals are its most vivid manifestations. Back in mid-August, as the Cardinals were starting back up after a 17-day shutdown, third baseman Matt Carpenter even admitted making the playoffs would be “nothing short of a miracle.”

“The odds were stacked against us,” Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt said in a video interview with reporters Sunday after the Cardinals clinched their spot. “You had to throw some of the expectations out the window after [the shutdown]. All these doubleheaders, so many new guys, not knowing who was on the roster day-to-day, and what it was going to look like. There were days when I showed up after a series, and I wasn’t sure who we were playing the next day, or who was pitching.”

Not too long ago, neither team was guaranteed the chance to finish its season, let alone extend it into October. Commissioner Rob Manfred acknowledged recently the entire MLB season was “teetering” in the wake of the team’s outbreaks. The Marlins and Cardinals were dodging criticism from within the sport because of the apparently careless behavior that led to the positive cases.

“Everyone was already mad at us, thinking we messed up for getting covid,” Marlins closer Brandon Kintzler said. “We just came together. I think we play better when our backs are against the wall.”

Players and staff from the Marlins and Cardinals spent their shutdowns isolated in hotel rooms — the former in Philadelphia, the latter in Milwaukee. No batting practice or bullpen sessions. Team officials scrambled to find exercise equipment to deliver to individual rooms. Pitchers leaned mattresses against the wall and fired baseballs into them to keep their arms fresh. Once the Cardinals were given the all-clear, they rented 41 cars so the entire team could remain in isolation as they drove themselves to Chicago.

Tapping deep into their reserve rosters and the waiver wire to replenish their rosters, the Cardinals saw 14 players make their big league debuts this season; the Marlins saw a total of 18 players, including 12 pitchers, debut. Just five Marlins spent the entire season on the active roster. Fifty-two of their 60 games were started by pitchers age 25 or younger.

Where the franchises’ stories diverge is in their recent histories. The Cardinals are in the playoffs for the second straight year and 14th time since 2000. They have been to the World Series four times since 2004, winning twice. A year ago, they won 91 games and advanced to the NLCS before being swept by the Washington Nationals.

The Marlins, on the other hand, are returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2003, when they won the franchise’s second World Series title. A year ago, they lost 105 games and drew the fewest fans (10,016 per game) in the majors. (This year, of course, they had the same attendance as every other team: zero.)

“You have to have faith,” said Mattingly, a favorite for NL manager of the year honors. “That’s why [it] feels so good to be able to get to this point.”

Both teams present a formidable challenge for opponents. The Marlins may have posted a minus-41 run-differential (with nearly half the margin coming from a gruesome, 29-9 loss to Atlanta). But they also had the majors’ third-best road record in 2020 (20-14), and their starters for their three-game series in Chicago, in some order, likely will be right-handers Sandy Alcantara, Sixto Sanchez and Pablo Lopez — ages 25, 22 and 24, respectively — who are a combined 12-8 with a 3.38 this season. (Alcantara is one of the 18 Marlins who tested positive for coronavirus in July; he was sidelined for more than a month.)

The Cardinals hit the fewest home runs in the majors this season (51), and their overall record is padded by a 12-7 mark in seven-inning games (the result of all those doubleheaders). But their pitching staff has held opposing hitters to a .686 OPS, which ranks third in the NL, and their bullpen is deep enough — and Shildt’s deployment of it creative enough — that the team’s past seven saves were recorded by six different pitchers. Their top three starters — Adam Wainwright, Jack Flaherty and lefty Kwang Hyun Kim — are a combined 11-6 with a 3.23 ERA.

But the biggest reason to be scared of the Marlins and Cardinals is their shared sense of destiny at the end of the strangest season in baseball history, and the freedom that comes from already having achieved more than anyone else believed was possible.

“We’ve got a team that plays loose,” Miami’s Kintzler said. “We’ve got nothing to lose. We’re playing with house money. We go in and make some noise. We’re a dangerous team.”