“I was really pissed about that one,” Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll said Monday on a Seattle sports-radio station. “I don’t know what’s going to happen with that, but I was pissed. Because that guy hurt him.”

AD

AD

Seattle linebacker K.J. Wright expressed greater anger than Carroll on Monday, tagging the NFL while writing on social media that “this needs to be addressed ASAP!!”

“Doing dirty dumb malicious [expletive] like this can end someone’s season!” wrote Wright, who shared a clip of Hill rolling over with Carson’s leg. “This is clearly intentional and getting fined isn’t enough. [I’m] all for guys playing hard but I have zero tolerance for this.”

NFL Network reported Monday that Hill is likely to be fined but not suspended.

Carroll said Carson has a first-degree sprain of his left knee, a relatively mild injury. As for his availability in the near term, Carroll said, “We’ll just have to see how that goes.”

AD

That represented good news, more or less, for the Seahawks, who had feared the worst for Carson. The fourth-year player has a history of injuries, and the NFL has experienced a rash of them to high-profile players early this season.

AD

With a proven replacement in Carlos Hyde, plus an increasing reliance on the passing skills of star quarterback Russell Wilson, the Seahawks may choose to sit Carson this week even if his knee improves quickly.

“With a running back,” Carroll said, “it’s a little bit more of an issue than with a big guy.”

Possibly adding to the Seahawks’ irritation with Hill was another play later in the drive, when he made helmet-to-helmet contact with Wilson after the quarterback released a pass on an unsuccessful two-point conversion attempt. Wilson, enjoying an MVP-caliber start to the season, was knocked to the ground and officials flagged Hill for roughing the passer. That allowed Seattle to try another conversion, which succeeded and provided the final margin in a 38-31 win.

Some NFL analysts who played in the league also expressed disappointment with Hill for the incident in which Carson was injured. Former offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz shared video of it on Twitter while saying: “This dude has some hurt coming his way next week for this gator roll. We see it on film.”

AD

AD

ESPN’s Marcus Spears, a former defensive lineman, replied by writing: “There’s a Code that usually exist between players in the league as much as we wanna win. This is a Code Breaker and Bull----.”

Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy defended Hill on Monday, saying: “There is zero intent for injury there. I want to make that clear.”

Dallas defensive coordinator Mike Nolan agreed, telling reporters: “It’s not something we coach or teach. … I know the player, and that’s first and foremost in my mind. Trysten Hill is not a dirty player.”

A second-round draft pick last year out of Central Florida, Hill played sparingly as a rookie but has moved into Dallas’s starting lineup this season. Carson, a seventh-round pick in 2017, has proved his worth to the Seahawks, rushing for more than 1,000 yards with nine total touchdowns each of the past two seasons.