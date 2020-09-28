Later in his news conference, he admitted that it wasn’t the kind of confidence-building aggressiveness his players were accustomed to from the coach behind the Philly Special, the guy who titled his book on the team’s Super Bowl run “Fearless.”

“Obviously, in those situations, you’re hoping to do what’s right for the football team,” Pederson said. “And that’s probably a decision I’ll look back on tomorrow and say, ‘Hey, we could have done something else.’ But it is what it is. We’ll learn from it. I’ll learn from it, and get better.”

By Monday morning, he apparently had.

“Looking back on it,” he told WIP’s “Angelo Cataldi and the Morning Team” show, “I would have probably gone the other way and maybe taken a shot down the field and put the ball up in the air. Looking back on it, with clearer eyes this morning, a lot of things could have happened — DPI [defensive pass interference], illegal contact, could have been an offensive holding, could have been a sack. There’s a lot of things that go into those plays. Looking back on it, that’s probably what I would do.”

Pederson noted that the offense hadn’t “converted a fourth down all year long except for a QB sneak” but said he wasn’t sending a no-confidence message to his offense. “No, not at all. I still trust in the them. I still believe in the guys. These are things that we will learn from. I will learn from it. I’ve never been in this situation as a coach to make this decision at the end of the game, like this. These are things we continue to coach, we continue to teach,” he said. “This is why we get into this business. I’ve made 92 other decisions offensively in this game, plus a few more, and that’s just what it comes down to, making those one or two right decisions and that’s on me.”

Given the reaction in the media and among fans on social media, it was a lucky thing there were no fans in the stadium. “Is this as low as they can go?” one headline asked of the 0-2-1 teams. Attention was also paid to other issues, like Carson Wentz’s two interceptions.

Wentz has struggled this season, but Pederson said he wasn’t about to move to rookie Jalen Hurts.

“You don’t go there,” Pederson told WIP. “That’s a knee-jerk reaction. That’s a reaction to things that sometimes are the aura that’s out there. That’s not what we believe internally. We are going to continue to get better. Carson is our quarterback. We are going to get it fixed. Listen, we are only half a game out of first place. The whole division is not playing good football. We’re not that far off.”