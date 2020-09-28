“These were our first positive test results in three weeks among our athletics programs, which since April have experienced a positivity rate of 1.7 percent,” Georgia State Athletic Director Charlie Cobb said in a school-issued statement. “Out of an abundance of caution for the rest of our team and Charlotte, we could not in good conscience put our team on the bus and play a game.
“As part of our protocols, we tested the individuals again Friday afternoon and were informed by our lab Friday night that none tested positive. They also retested the swabs from Thursday and all tested negative as well. It was at this point that the lab director informed our medical staff that a human error Friday morning caused the error in test results.”
Georgia State tests its football players for coronavirus on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, and the school said the first two rounds of testing last week produced zero positive tests. The team will return to practice Monday in preparation for Saturday’s game against East Carolina.
It’s unclear whether the Georgia State-Charlotte game will be made up, as the teams do not share an open weekend until December. The 49ers, who have played one game this season, now have had games called off on consecutive weekends after their Sept. 19 game against North Carolina was canceled following a number of positive coronavirus tests among Charlotte’s offensive line. The 49ers are scheduled to visit Florida Atlantic on Saturday.