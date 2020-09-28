Ioannidis appeared to suffer the injury late in the first quarter, on a second-and-8 play. Ioannidis rushed against Cleveland guard Wyatt Teller and his left arm was extended as he fell to the ground.
Ioannidis headed to the locker room shortly after and was ruled out for the remainder of the game.
The loss is not the only concern up front for Washington. First-round rookie Chase Young injured his right groin a few plays after Ioannidis went down and didn’t return. As of Monday morning, Coach Ron Rivera said he did not have an update on Young’s status.
Veteran wide receiver Dontrelle Inman also left Sunday’s game with an injury, but Rivera said the team was relieved to find out that X-rays on his left arm were negative, ruling out a potential fracture. The severity of the injury and expected recovery time are still unknown.
Ioannidis, a fifth-round pick of Washington’s out of Temple in the 2016 draft, was considered a key member of the defensive line, part of a rotation on the interior with Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen. He had recorded one and a half sacks so far this season and has 22 for his career.
Read more:
Brewer: There’s a lot to like in Dwayne Haskins’s fight. But there’s reason to worry about his ceiling.