Kentucky Derby winner Authentic will look to claim two legs of the Triple Crown but Belmont Stakes winner and Kentucky Derby runner-up Tiz the Law will skip the event and wait for the Breeders’ Cup Classic instead. Other Preakness contenders include Blue Grass Stakes winner Art Collector, who scratched from the Kentucky Derby because of injury, and the Bob Baffert-trained Thousand Words, the Shared Belief Stakes winner who scratched in the paddock minutes before the Derby was run.

No 1 Excession (30-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Sheldon Russell

This son of Union Rags has not raced since needing surgery to remove a knee chip in March after finishing a close second in the Grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park.

No 2 Mr. Big News (12-1)

Trainer: Bret Calhoun

Jockey: Gabriel Sáez

Mr. Big News rallied from 10th at the half-mile marker to finish third in the Kentucky Derby at 46-1 odds. He also upset the field in the Oaklawn Stakes in April at 47-1 odds, making him dangerous at any price.

No 3 Art Collector (5-2)

Trainer: Tom Drury Jr.

Jockey: Brian Hernandez Jr.

The Grade 2 Blue Grass and Ellis Park Derby winner was forced out of the Kentucky Derby after nicking a piece of flesh off his left front heel in training. His sire, Bernardini, won the Preakness in 2006.

No. 4 Swiss Skydiver (6-1)

Trainer: Ken McPeek

Jockey: Robby Albarado

Swiss Skydiver — winner of three graded stakes this year, all at different tracks — is the most accomplished horse in the 3-year-old filly division. She took on the boys in the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes and finished second. Five fillies have won the Preakness over the last 144 years, the latest being Rachel Alexandra in 2009. She could be the sixth.

No 5 Thousand Words (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: Florent Géroux

Thousand Words won three key Kentucky Derby prep races (Los Alamitos Futurity, Robert B. Lewis Stakes and the Shared Belief Stakes) and made it to the Churchill Downs paddock only to rear up and flip over when Baffert’s longtime assistant Jimmy Barnes went to tighten his saddle. The horse was immediately scratched from the Kentucky Derby.

No. 6 Jesus’ Team (30-1)

Trainer: Jose D’Angelo

Jockey: Jevian Toledo

Put up for claim in May at Gulfstream Park he has since gone winless in his next four starts. Two of those outings were graded stakes resulting in a fourth-place finish in the Grade 1 Haskell and a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Jim Dandy Stakes.

No 7 Ny Traffic (15-1)

Trainer: Saffie Joseph

Jockey: Horacio Karamanos

A lost shoe was to blame for a lackluster eighth-place finish in the Kentucky Derby. The son of Cross Traffic did finish second to Authentic in the Grade 1 Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park.

No 8 Max Player (15-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Paco López

The only horse to compete in all three legs of this year’s Triple Crown, Max Player finished third in the Belmont Stakes and fifth in the Kentucky Derby. He also took third in the Grade 1 Travers.

No 9 Authentic (9-5)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Jockey: John Velazquez

Authentic became Baffert’s record-tying sixth Kentucky Derby winner last month with a 1¼-length victory over Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law. The son of Into Mischief is now a 5-for-6 for his career.

No 10 Pneumatic (20-1)

Trainer: Steve Asmussen

Jockey: Joe Bravo

The Preakness has always been the goal for Pneumatic ever since he captured the Pegasus Stakes at Monmouth Park in August. The only other win on his resume is in optional claiming company at Oaklawn Park. He finished third in the Grade 3 Matt Win Stakes and fourth in the Belmont Stakes.

No 11 Liveyourbeastlife (30-1)

Trainer: Jorge Abreu

Jockey: Trevor McCarthy