What could end up being the top matchup of the NFL’s 2020 regular season comes on “Monday Night Football” to conclude Week 3. The Ravens have won 14 straight regular season games, dating to last season. The Chiefs have won eight consecutive regular season games, plus three more during last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning league MVP. His predecessor in winning the award was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s the first quarterback matchup in league history between former MVPs age 25 or younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN. It also pits the reigning regular season MVP against the reigning Super Bowl MVP, with Mahomes having secured that honor in February when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson wants to continue following Mahomes’s career path. The Ravens’ stunning loss at home to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 seed in last season’s AFC playoffs dropped his career postseason record to 0-2. This game takes on even greater importance as a potential tiebreaker for the top seed in this season’s AFC postseason field. Under the NFL’s expanded playoff format in effect this season, only the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a first-round postseason bye, a distinct advantage for that team.

Jackson has looked even more polished as a passer this season. His passer rating through two games is a lofty 134.6. The Chiefs were typically dominant in beating the Texans in the NFL’s season-opening game, but they needed overtime to outlast the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 2.