Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC clash on “Monday Night Football.” Follow along for live updates during the game.

What you need to know
  • How to watch: Kick off is at 8:15 p.m. on ESPN; stream at espn.com.
  • What to watch for: This could end up being the top matchup of the regular season. The Ravens have won 14 straight regular season games, dating to last season. The Chiefs have won eight consecutive, plus three more during last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl. Jackson is the reigning league MVP, and his predecessor in winning the award was Mahomes. It’s the first quarterback matchup in league history between former MVPs age 25 or younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
September 28, 2020 at 8:46 PM EDT

Ravens punt after busted third-and-long play

By Mark Maske

It was a bad second possession for the Ravens, who punted after Lamar Jackson was sacked and nearly lost a fumble on third and 15. Jackson dropped the football but, fortunately for the Ravens, it landed out of bounds after the quarterback was chased to the sideline by the Chiefs’ Chris Jones.

Earlier, Coach John Harbaugh yelled angrily at the officials, with his mask temporarily pulled down, about a tripping penalty. (Chiefs 6, Ravens 3 with 4:12 left in the 1st quarter)

September 28, 2020 at 8:38 PM EDT

Mahomes’s run gives Chiefs an opening-drive TD

By Mark Maske

The Chiefs replied to the Ravens’ field goal with a touchdown. Patrick Mahomes scored on a three-yard run, racing to the front right corner of the end zone.

Speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill had a 22-yard run on an opening-play end-around, and his 33-yard catch gave the Chiefs a first down at the Baltimore 3-yard line to set up the touchdown.

In between, Mahomes got rid of the ball quickly against a Ravens’ blitz for an 11-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce. Usually reliable kicker Harrison Butker missed the extra point. The Ravens are facing their first deficit of the season. (Chiefs 6, Ravens 3 with 6:43 left in the 1st quarter)

September 28, 2020 at 8:28 PM EDT

Ravens strike first with field goal

By Mark Maske

The Ravens have the early lead but had to settle for an opening-drive field goal after reaching the Kansas City 8-yard line.

Coach John Harbaugh opted against a fourth-and-three gamble and kicker Justin Tucker connected from 26 yards.

Lamar Jackson had a 30-yard run on a third-and-two quarterback keeper on the drive.

Now it’s Patrick Mahomes’s turn. (Ravens 3, Chiefs 0 with 9:20 left in the 1st quarter)

September 28, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT

Chiefs guard inactive, reportedly sent to hospital

By Mark Maske

Andrew Wylie, the Chiefs’ right guard, is on the inactive list for the game.

He reportedly was sent to a hospital with a suspected case of appendicitis.

September 28, 2020 at 7:31 PM EDT

What to watch for during Monday’s Chiefs-Ravens matchup

By Mark Maske

What could end up being the top matchup of the NFL’s 2020 regular season comes on “Monday Night Football” to conclude Week 3. The Ravens have won 14 straight regular season games, dating to last season. The Chiefs have won eight consecutive regular season games, plus three more during last season’s AFC playoffs and Super Bowl.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is the reigning league MVP. His predecessor in winning the award was Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It’s the first quarterback matchup in league history between former MVPs age 25 or younger, according to the Elias Sports Bureau via ESPN. It also pits the reigning regular season MVP against the reigning Super Bowl MVP, with Mahomes having secured that honor in February when the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers.

Jackson wants to continue following Mahomes’s career path. The Ravens’ stunning loss at home to the Tennessee Titans as the No. 1 seed in last season’s AFC playoffs dropped his career postseason record to 0-2. This game takes on even greater importance as a potential tiebreaker for the top seed in this season’s AFC postseason field. Under the NFL’s expanded playoff format in effect this season, only the No. 1 seed in each conference receives a first-round postseason bye, a distinct advantage for that team.

Jackson has looked even more polished as a passer this season. His passer rating through two games is a lofty 134.6. The Chiefs were typically dominant in beating the Texans in the NFL’s season-opening game, but they needed overtime to outlast the Chargers in Los Angeles in Week 2.

The Ravens are to have a crowd of 250 family members of players, coaches and staffers on hand at M&T Bank Stadium.