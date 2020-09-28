The Lightning pulled off a 2-0 win against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup finals behind goals from Brayden Point and Blake Coleman, giving Tampa Bay its second championship in franchise history and first since 2004. Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves to record his first shutout of the postseason.

Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the postseason MVP after he scored 10 goals and had 12 assists in 25 playoff games while also anchoring the Lightning blue line.

Tampa Bay’s victory ended an unconventional Stanley Cup playoffs, which were contested more than three months later than normal and in protective bubbles in Edmonton and Toronto amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. After nearly two months playing in the NHL’s “hub cities,” away from family and friends and with no fans in the buildings, Tampa Bay and Dallas will finally get to go home.

But Tampa Bay will get to bring home the much-desired hardware that made it all worthwhile.

“I’m at a loss for words," Hedman said on the NBC broadcast after the game. “We felt the support from back home. I don’t know, it is so many emotions at one time.”

While Tampa Bay couldn’t close out the series on its first try in Game 5 on Saturday night, it knew it had another prime opportunity on Monday, and it delivered.

The Lightning shut the door on the possibility of a Game 7 on Wednesday, even as Dallas made a late push and controlled play in the third period. The Stars had only eight shots on goal through two periods before peppering Vasilevskiy with 14 in the third.

Point opened the scoring for the Lightning at 12:23 of the first period when he scored off his own rebound on the power play. Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin misplayed Point’s initial shot, and no one stepped in front of Point to prevent his second attempt. Nikita Kucherov and Hedman recorded assists on the play.

It was Point’s 14th goal of the postseason, which set a Lightning record for a single playoff year, breaking Tyler Johnson’s mark of 13 goals from the 2015 Stanley Cup finals run. Point tallied five goals and three assists in his last five games.

Coleman made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the right faceoff circle at 7:01 of the second period. Cedric Paquette and Pat Maroon recorded assists on the goal, Coleman’s fifth of the postseason.

With injured captain Steven Stamkos unavailable in the postseason for all but one game — Game 3 of this series, when Stamkos played just 2:47 and scored on his first shot before leaving the game — Point, Kucherov and Hedman were all Conn Smythe contenders during Tampa Bay’s run.

Kucherov led the way for the Lightning with seven goals and 27 assists for an NHL-leading 34 points in the postseason.

Hedman was instrumental in the team’s success both on the blue line and offensively. Only Hall of Famers Paul Coffey (12 in 1985) and Brian Leetch (11 in 1994) have scored more goals in a postseason run among defensemen.

With those top players leading the charge, Tampa Bay’s season was all about redemption. Last season, the Lightning was far and away the top team in the league during the regular season but was shockingly swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

And while Tampa Bay could have made a major offseason shake-up, it stuck to its veteran core and kept Coach Jon Cooper at the helm. It added defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk and forward Pat Maroon, who is now a back-to-back champion after winning the Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019. At the trade deadline, Tampa Bay added Coleman and Barclay Goodrow, physical forwards who gave the Lightning critical depth.

Tampa Bay finished the truncated regular season with a 43-21-6 record, the second best in the Eastern Conference when play was halted in March because of the pandemic. The Lightning went 2-1-0 in round-robin play when games resumed in early August, then dispatched the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins and New York Islanders to reach the finals.

After Dallas won Game 1, Tampa Bay took control of the series with three consecutive wins. Shattenkirk was the hero in Game 4 on Friday, scoring in overtime to put Tampa Bay on the verge of a championship. The Lightning appeared to have all the momentum heading into Saturday’s Game 5, but Corey Perry’s double-overtime winner for Dallas delayed the celebration.

On Monday, Vasilevskiy was spectacular and became just the second Russian netminder to win the Stanley Cup as the starter. In the opposite net was Khudobin, who backstopped the Stars to the finals with stellar play after taking over for injured starter Ben Bishop.

Dallas was in the finals for the first time since 2000 after it won its only championship in 1999. The Stars knocked out the Calgary Flames, Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights on their way to the finals, outlasting dangerous offensive teams with serious championship aspirations.

The Stars took an all-hands-on-deck approach to the playoffs, with unlikely heroes delivering in timely moments, but they couldn’t come through after falling behind Monday. Instead, Tampa Bay’s redemption story reached its final chapter, and the celebration began.