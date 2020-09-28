Rivera was referring to the fact that Sunday marked the first time that an NFL regular season game featured a female assistant coach on both sidelines (Washington’s Jennifer King and Cleveland’s Callie Brownson) and a female official (Sarah Thomas). The three groundbreaking women gathered before the game for a photo. Brownson told Fox sideline reporter Laura Okmin that she dreamed of coaching in the NFL as a kid, but didn’t know if it could happen because she never saw people like her in the league.

“This is why representation matters,” King, whom Rivera added to his staff in February, told Okmin. “It’s hard to fathom when you’ve never seen it. Today, girls are seeing it all over the field."

Fail: Opposite sides of .500

Washington and Cleveland both came into the game 1-1. The Browns ended the day 2-1, putting them above .500 in a season for the first time since 2014. Washington fell to 1-2, and while owner Daniel Snyder’s franchise is no stranger to being below .500 in recent years, the defeat carried some added significance. Washington has now lost more games than its won in its regular season history for the first time since Oct. 19, 1975. Washington was a franchise-best 76 games over .500 after beating the Cowboys on Dec. 13, 1992. It’s been a long slide back to mediocrity since then — and now a 604-605-28 all-time record.

Hail: Charles Barkley

“I can’t wait to call my bookie in the morning,” analyst Charles Barkley said on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” on Saturday. “Hey, hey, Shaq. Cleveland Browns [are] a lock tomorrow.”

Barkley has made plenty of turrible predictions before, including some about the Washington Wizards, but he nailed this one, as Washington failed to cover the seven-point spread for a second straight week.

Fail: Dwayne Haskins

For a change, Haskins started hot, completing 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, but his first regular season game in the Buckeye State since he threw six touchdowns against rival Michigan in November 2018 was a disaster from that point forward. The second-year QB tossed three interceptions, all of which led to Cleveland touchdowns, and he lost a fumble on a sack in the fourth quarter. He underthrew and overthrew receivers, completing only 21 of his 37 attempts. It was one of his worst games as a pro, with his three interceptions matching the number he threw in his first career NFL game. Washington committed at least five turnovers without recording a takeaway for only the ninth time in franchise history. Not surprisingly, the team is 0-9 in those games.

Hail: Isaiah Wright

Haskins would’ve finished with four interceptions if not for a heads-up play by Wright, an undrafted rookie wide receiver out of Temple who made the team after an impressive training camp. On Washington’s first touchdown drive, Haskins threw an errant pass along the right sideline. As Browns cornerback Denzel Ward went up to make a play on the ball, Wright turned into a defender. He leveled Ward with a textbook hit, knocking the ball loose in the process, resulting in a harmless incompletion. Washington scored five plays later to take a 7-0 lead. Wright also had four catches for 24 yards, the first of his career, and one carry for six yards.

Fail: Offensive pass interference

After committing 13 penalties in its first two games, Washington was flagged only four times on Sunday. The final call against Washington was a costly one and left the visitor’s sideline frustrated. With Cleveland leading 24-20 early in the fourth quarter, an offensive pass interference call on Terry McLaurin negated a nine-yard gain on first and 10 from the Washington 25, bringing up first and 20. McLaurin didn’t appear to push off on the play, as Cleveland cornerback Terrance Mitchell was just as guilty of hand fighting on the comeback route. Three plays later, Haskins threw his third interception, which led to the Browns touchdown that all but iced the game.

Hail: Dontrelle Inman

The veteran wide receiver, who had 38 yards receiving in Washington’s first two games, matched that total on three catches against the Browns. His first-quarter touchdown grab was his first since Week 16 of the 2018 season. Inman added a second touchdown game in the third quarter, giving him his first two-score game since September 2010, his senior year at U-Va., when hauled in a pair of touchdown catches against VMI.

“It always feels good to score, but we didn’t get the win, so I don’t feel too good right now,” Inman said on the NBC Sports Washington postgame show.

Fail: Injuries

It was a brutal day for Washignton’s vaunted defensive line. Matt Ioannidis left the game in the first half with an arm injury. Rookie Chase Young soon followed him to the locker room with a groin injury, with his mother and sister looking on from the stands. Neither player returned to action. Second-year defensive end Montez Sweat played especially well for Washington, with a sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and four hits on Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield, but Jack Del Rio’s shorthanded defense was worn down by the fourth quarter, and Cleveland took control of the game.