There’s a way to quantify these worries beyond anecdotal evidence. The key is what is referred to by NFL Next Gen Stats as “completion percentage above expectation,” or “CPaE” in nerd-speak. CPaE shows a quarterback’s performance relative to the difficulty of his throws. Though it’s imperfect, the stat has proven to be a stable bellwether of accuracy, among other things.

This is not good news for Haskins. This season, he’s had the NFL’s worst or second-worst CPaE in each of the first three weeks. His current mark of minus-9.8 means that, controlling for the difficulty of his throws, his completion percentage is fourth-worst in the NFL (56.4) and well behind the expected league average (66.2). If Haskins’ CPaE stays around minus-9.8 for the rest of the year, it would be the second-worst season since the NFL began tracking the stat in 2016.

The counter-argument here is sample size, as Haskins has only started 10 games in the NFL. But this year’s CPaE is not far from last year’s, which was minus-4.6, the third-worst rate among qualified passers.

These numbers don’t doom Haskins. He could fix mechanical flaws, become more consistent and prove to be the long-term solution for Washington at quarterback. But they do illustrate a concerning trend that Haskins must correct before it becomes too late.

After Rivera defended Haskins on Sunday, he took a more critical stance Monday.

“The one thing he has to understand,” Rivera said, “is there is a certain point where you’re no longer a rookie.”

With Steven Sims limited by a toe injury, two reserve rookies stepped into the spotlight. Antonio Gandy-Golden, a fourth-round pick, and Isaiah Wright, an undrafted free agent, showed playmaking ability in spurts. Wright looked dangerous when given the ball in the open field and Gandy-Golden flashed versatility on a 22-yard double reverse.

While neither player is expected to become a focal point of the offense soon, the unit needs their help. Top receiver Terry McLaurin’s share of team receptions, 28.1 percent, is seventh-highest in the NFL.

The running back timeshare seems to be solidifying as Antonio Gibson in the lead with J.D. McKissic playing a sizable, complementary role. This could change — offensive coordinator Scott Turner and Rivera often say their personnel groupings are matchup-dependent — but in the last two weeks, Gibson and McKissic have combined to handle 78 percent of the rushes out of the backfield.

After Peyton Barber’s 17 rushes in Week 1, when the defense handed the offense five short fields, he has almost disappeared, with just eight offensive snaps the last two weeks. And Bryce Love has yet to be active, although Turner said last Wednesday that Love “is doing a great job for us in practice."

“Bryce is going to have an impact as the year goes on,” the coordinator added. “It’s just kind of a matter of when.”

After a rocky start to the season, free safety Troy Apke played “much better” this week, according to Rivera. The training camp star has been a frequent target of fan frustration early this season as the defense allowed explosive plays. But the coach thought the safety’s angles improved this week, and it showed early in the second quarter when Apke tracked the route of Browns star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and broke up a deep pass attempt.

In a way, Apke and Haskins have been on opposite trajectories through three games. Rivera emphasized there will be growing pains for both, but that he wanted to see “positive growth.” He got it from Apke on Sunday, and though it might get lost amid the Haskins discussion, he said “that was good to see.”

A good story from the father-in-law of left guard Wes Martin. Kraig Spitler was sitting in the stands on Sunday, watching the offensive line put together one of its better games of the season, when he remembered the first time he met his son-in-law. His son and Martin had played youth football together in the same small, southwest Ohio town called West Milton, and he remembered Martin as “a little chubby kid with a big head” who “grew into just a monster.”

After high school, Spitler’s daughter, Bailey, began dating Martin, then a lineman at Indiana. A few years later, Bailey was “impatiently” waiting for Martin to propose.

“From the time she was in high school, she wanted to get married at this age and have kids and a house,” Spitler explained. “I said, ‘Sorry, kid, life don’t work that way.’ … She said, ‘Well, Dad, he said he’s intimidated by you.’ I was like, ‘Me? 5-foot-8, 160 pounds? He’s intimidated by me?’ [She said], ‘Dad, I’m sorry, but you are intimidating.’" Spitler laughed hard. “I knew why he was coming to the house that day, and when I opened the door, it was …" He paused. “He’s got a huge heart. If you could handpick a kid off a tree to marry your daughter, he’d be the one.”