Before the season started, oddsmakers gave Minnesota the best chance to make the playoffs among all NFC North teams and the best chances to win the division as of the first week of September. Now those chances are 8 and 2 percent, respectively, after the 0-3 start. So what exactly has gone wrong for the team this season?

The most glaring issue is the play of quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins, a Pro Bowler last year, was rated as an above-average passer in 2019 per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating (13th) after completing 69 percent of his passes for 3,603 yards, 26 touchdowns and six interceptions, producing a passer rating of 107.4. This year he is the fourth worst passer per ESPN (28th out of 31 qualified quarterbacks) with a below-average completion rate (59 percent) plus a league-high six interceptions. His passer rating has also plummeted to 73.8.

Mediocrity at the most important position on the field isn’t going to win you many football games but head coach Mike Zimmer and new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak — the fifth coordinator Cousins has played under in the last five years — aren’t putting him in a position to succeed, either. For example, last year Zimmer and offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski had Cousins run play-action almost a third of the time (31 percent of plays), which boosted Cousins’s passer rating from 97.2 on plays without play-action to a league-high passer rating of 129.2 on those using the deception. This year Zimmer and Kubiak are running play-action 20 percent of the time despite producing nearly seven yards per play on first down. In other words, they aren’t facing a lot of second-and-long or third-and-long situations that would preclude more play-action passes.

Zimmer and Kubiak are also having Cousins take more chances downfield. His average depth of throw is 11 yards past the line of scrimmage, a huge departure from year’s past where it never was higher than 8.8 yards. Only Aaron Rodgers is throwing a higher rate of balls 20 or more yards in the air than Cousins in 2020 and even then it is only a fraction of a percent higher. Longer throws naturally come with higher risk, which adds context to why Cousins’s on-target rate has dropped from 73 to 68 percent year over year, per Sports Info Solutions, while his interception rate has jumped to a career-high eight percent.

The departure of wide receiver Stefon Diggs has left a huge void as well. Diggs, who was traded to the Buffalo Bills in the offseason, leads the NFL in reception percentage (61 percent) on contested throws since 2017, which allowed Cousins to take chances even when Diggs was blanketed in coverage. Holdover Adam Thielen, meanwhile, is catching a career-low 57 percent of his targets. The rest of the receivers are young and unproven. First-round pick Justin Jefferson had just 70 receiving yards in the season’s first two games combined before he finished with seven receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Chad Beebe (undrafted free agent in 2018) and Bisi Johnson (seventh-round pick in 2019) have combined to catch five of eight targets for 87 yards.

In addition, the interior of Minnesota’s offensive line is a huge concern and teams are exploiting it to put pressure Cousins. Right guard Dru Samia has allowed a team-high 11 pressures on Cousins this year and he is the lowest-rated guard through the first three weeks of the season, per Pro Football Focus. Left guard Pat Elflein has allowed five pressures and is the fourth-lowest rated guard of 2020. As a unit, only the New York Jets offensive line is worse than Minnesota’s according to the pass blocking efficiency rating calculated by Pro Football Focus, which measures pressure allowed on a per-snap basis with weighting toward sacks allowed.

Zimmer, known as a defensive-minded coach, has seen his defense slip this year, too. Opponents are being forced to go three-and-out just 18 percent of the time, the second-lowest rate during the first three weeks of the season since 2000, the first year Zimmer entered the NFL ranks as either a coordinator or head coach. This year’s Vikings are also only forcing a turnover on six percent of defensive drives, tied for the third-lowest rate of Zimmer’s career during the first three weeks of the season. This lack of pressure and turnovers intensifies the issues on offense because Minnesota starts each offensive drive on its own 22-yard line, on average, in 2020. No offense has a worse starting field position in 2020.