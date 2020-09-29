While there are questions still to be answered about whether the Titans and Vikings will be able to move forward with their Week 4 preparations, here’s what we know about the situation.

How often are NFL players tested?

NFL players are tested daily during the regular season except on game days, with the final testing before games done the morning before. Any coach, player or staffer who has an inconclusive result from the test taken the day before the game can be cleared to play with a negative test result on game day, provided that the result is available at least two hours before kickoff.

What happens if a player tests positive?

If a player tests positive, what happens next depends on whether he is showing symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, or is asymptomatic.

If a player tests positive and is showing symptoms: The player cannot return until at least 10 days have passed since the symptoms first appeared and until at least 72 hours have passed since the symptoms last occurred. The player’s return must be approved by the team physician after consultation with the NFL’s chief medical officer and must adhere to local regulations.

If a player tests positive and is not showing symptoms: The player cannot return until 10 days have passed since the initial positive test or five days have passed since the initial positive test and the player tests negative in two consecutive PCR tests separated by 24 hours. The player’s return must be approved by the team physician after consultation with the NFL’s chief medical officer.

What happened with the Titans and Vikings?

The Titans, who defeated the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis, shut down in-person activities Tuesday after three players and five team staff members tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL and the players’ union announced.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious-disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments,” the league and players’ union said in a statement. “All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration. We will continue to share updates as more information becomes available.”

In a separate statement, the Titans said they closed their team headquarters “out of the abundance of caution.” The team said it was “working through the process of confirming” the positive test results, though The Washington Post’s Mark Maske reports, via two people familiar with the situation, that false-positive test results are not suspected.

The Titans did not identify the players and staff members who tested positive. However, Tennessee Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen was placed in the team’s covid-19 protocol after the testing results came in Saturday morning. Bowen, who calls the Titans’ defensive plays, did not travel with the team to Minnesota.

The Vikings announced that they have not seen any positive test results as of Tuesday morning, though they also suspended in-person club activities.

What does this mean for Week 4?

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Vikings are slated to visit the Houston Texans on Sunday, and as of Tuesday afternoon the NFL was proceeding as if both games will happen as scheduled, Maske reports. However, the league did not include any specifics about rescheduling when it announced its coronavirus protocols earlier this year, so we’re left to speculate about what might happen if one or more teams cannot play.

Should the Titans-Steelers game become unplayable Sunday, the NFL schedule does offer some room for maneuvering. The league could make Week 4 the bye week for both teams and reschedule the Tennessee-Pittsburgh game for Week 7, when Tennessee originally was supposed to have a bye and the Steelers were to face the Baltimore Ravens. Week 7 would then become the Ravens’ bye week. Baltimore could then face Pittsburgh in Week 8, which is the Steelers’ scheduled bye week. Also, this Monday night is a possibility for Titans-Steelers, and it would give the Titans one more day to possibly practice.