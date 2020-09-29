1. Kansas City Chiefs (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 1

Patrick Mahomes gave a virtuoso performance Monday night in Baltimore with four TD passes and a scoring run. The Chiefs dug deep into their bag of offensive tricks for that shovel-pass touchdown to a fullback and the tackle-eligible touchdown. It was no contest, and it could end up being significant for playoff seeding.

AD

2. Seattle Seahawks (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 3

AD

Russell Wilson’s 14 touchdown passes are the most ever for an NFL QB through three games of a season. He’s the early MVP front-runner and it’s not too soon to say that. The one concern is that the Seahawks probably need him to continue playing at this ridiculously high level to vie for a Super Bowl title.

3. Baltimore Ravens (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 2

Lamar Jackson wasn’t very good against the Chiefs, and the Ravens simply didn’t look like themselves. The loss will be forgotten by playoff time. But the Ravens had better hope it doesn’t cost them the AFC’s top seed. The game also reinforced the notion that the Ravens aren’t so dangerous if they don’t play with the lead.

AD

4. Green Bay Packers (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 5

Aaron Rodgers was terrific Sunday night, and the Packers won in New Orleans even without WR Davante Adams. The Packers were one step from a Super Bowl appearance last season before their lopsided loss at San Francisco in the NFC title game. They aren’t necessarily markedly improved. But if the rest of the NFC ends up diminished, that could be a Super Bowl formula.

5. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 7

AD

Ben Roethlisberger had another productive day and the Steelers, at this point, look like the AFC’s next-best team after the mighty Chiefs and Ravens. But that’s a crowded jumble of good teams that also includes the Titans, Bills and Patriots.

AD

6. Tennessee Titans (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 4

Winning is always good. Kicker Stephen Gostkowski has steadied himself, and the Titans have just gotten by against the Broncos, Jaguars and Vikings. Things get tougher from here with the Steelers and Bills next on the schedule.

7. Buffalo Bills (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 6

The Bills regrouped to beat the Rams even after allowing 29 straight points to squander a 28-3 lead. That gift of a pass interference call certainly helped. But none of that should be held against the Bills. Those kind of crazy occurrences just tend to go in your favor in a good season.

8. New England Patriots (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 9

AD

AD

The Patriots rebounded from the loss in Seattle to win at home Sunday against the Raiders. They’ll play at Kansas City this Sunday, perhaps catching the Chiefs at a good time with them on a short week after the big Monday night matchup in Baltimore.

9. Los Angeles Rams (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 8

The amazing comeback against the Bills went for naught thanks in large part to the controversial pass interference penalty. But the Rams are the last team that should be complaining about pass interference rulings, given how they reached the Super Bowl to conclude the 2018 season.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 14

Tom Brady is getting more comfortable, and the offense is beginning to get in sync. But that process could be slowed by the hamstring injury to WR Chris Godwin. Brady even managed to get TE Rob Gronkowski involved in the offense during Sunday’s triumph over the Broncos.

11. San Francisco 49ers (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 13

AD

AD

The Niners sent the backups out to beat the Giants on Sunday. The schedule remains forgiving with the Eagles up next.

12. Chicago Bears (3-0) | Last week’s rank: 15

Coach Matt Nagy played this right. He needed to give Mitchell Trubisky one last chance to secure the QB job for good. Nick Foles’s best career moments have come in a season-saving relief role, anyway. So it made sense to begin the season with Trubisky as the starter, and it made sense to turn Sunday to Foles and stick with him as the starter this week.

13. New Orleans Saints (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 10

It’s not time to give up on Drew Brees and the Saints quite yet. Yes, their continuity with Brees and Coach Sean Payton should have given them a competitive edge under these circumstances, and they’ve struggled so far. But WR Michael Thomas should return soon, and Brees and Payton could get things fixed.

AD

AD

14. Arizona Cardinals (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 11

Just when it’s tempting to start trusting the Cardinals as a contender, they lose at home to the Lions. That’s not what contenders do.

15. Indianapolis Colts (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 17

Wait, the Colts just returned another interception of Sam Darnold for a touchdown. The Colts looked very good Sunday. But don’t get carried away when the opponent was the Jets.

16. Cleveland Browns (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 18

The Browns have their first winning record at any point in a season since 2014. Okay, they achieved it with triumphs over the Bengals and Washington Football Team. But why quibble? Let the Browns have their moment.

AD

17. Las Vegas Raiders (2-1) | Last week’s rank: 12

The Raiders weren’t all that competitive Sunday at New England. They struggled on offense when the Patriots managed to take away TE Darren Waller.

AD

18. Detroit Lions (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 30

Kicker Matt Prater’s field goal as time expired Sunday at Arizona got the Lions into the win column. Perhaps their season is not a lost cause, after all.

19. Dallas Cowboys (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 16

The Cowboys are, clearly, the class of the NFC East. That’s not saying very much at all.

20. Miami Dolphins (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 27

That dose of “FitzMagic” on Thursday night against the Jaguars keeps Ryan Fitzpatrick in the lineup and prized rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa on the bench a little longer. But Tagovailoa simply has to play at some point this season.

21. Carolina Panthers (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 28

AD

The Panthers got Matt Rhule his first win as an NFL head coach, although they nearly allowed a 99-yard drive to rookie QB Justin Herbert and the Chargers that would have turned Sunday’s victory into a loss.

AD

22. Houston Texans (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 19

The losses have come to the Chiefs, Ravens and Steelers. The 0-3 start isn’t good. Far from it. But all is not lost yet. It’s clear the Texans are not a top-tier team, but they might not be all that terrible.

23. Los Angeles Chargers (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 20

That catch-and-lateral trick play at the end nearly worked to enable the Chargers to pull out the win against the Panthers. Alas, the Chargers just missed connections on the lateral and they’re 0-2 in rookie QB Justin Herbert’s two fill-in starts for Tyrod Taylor despite Herbert’s two 300-yard passing performances.

24. Minnesota Vikings (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 21

This is a tough team to figure out. Are the Vikings really this bad? For now, let’s leave open the possibility of a turnaround.

AD

25. Denver Broncos (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 22

The Broncos need Drew Lock to heal quickly. This offense is not going to be very good at all with Jeff Driskel or Brett Rypien at QB. The only consolation is the schedule, with the Jets up Thursday night.

26. Washington Football Team (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 23

The opening win against the Eagles temporarily raised expectations a bit. But the past two games are more reflective of where this team actually is. This is not a quick-turnaround situation.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-2) | Last week’s rank: 25

It remains an open question whether Gardner Minshew is the long-term answer at QB. The Jaguars have until the NFL draft next spring to try to figure it out.

28. Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1) | Last week’s rank: 26

The Eagles, by tying the lowly Bengals, picked up ground Sunday on the rest of the dreadful NFC East. See? Doug Pederson knew what he was doing with that overtime punt. What a division.

29. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1) | Last week’s rank: 32

Joe Burrow is a tough guy and it sure looks like he’s going to be a good NFL quarterback. But he can’t last if he keeps taking the sort of hits that he’s taking early in his rookie season.

30. Atlanta Falcons (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 24

No lead is safe with these Falcons, and owner Arthur Blank would probably be justified to consider making some changes to the coaching staff. Dan Quinn is a capable coach. His team’s failures are not necessarily his fault. But they are his responsibility.

31. New York Giants (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 31

The Giants were not competitive Sunday against the 49ers even with so many Niners backups on the field. Yes, the season-ending knee injury to RB Saquon Barkley was damaging. But this goes far beyond that, and GM Dave Gettleman would be in line to receive his share of the blame if this indeed becomes another awful season.

32. New York Jets (0-3) | Last week’s rank: 29